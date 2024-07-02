After the opening four races, NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano endured “definitely the toughest start of a season I’ve ever had,” he said, as reported by NASCAR.com.
Leaving Phoenix Raceway on March 10 tagged with a P34, the two-time Cup champion sat 30th in the points standings. Things didn’t improve much in Week 5 at Bristol Motor Speedway, placing P22.
He captured the non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but his inconsistent campaign continued.
Entering Sunday’s five-overtime victory at rain-marred Nashville Superspeedway, Logano sat on the playoff bubble.
“You think about this playoff scenario that we were in, being on that cutoff spot, man, it sucks,” said Logano, who snapped a 49-race winless streak. “It’s not fun. That pressure is real, and you don’t sleep good. You’re constantly thinking about it.”
Logano also went through an 11-event slump in 2018. That season he recovered by claiming his first Cup title.
Now that Logano has qualified for the postseason, could fans be looking at repeat performance?
“It’s nice to be able to get this win to where you can take the next seven weeks to be able to … not take a breather, but be able to at least sleep a little bit and start thinking about the playoffs,” Logano said. “When you think about Chicago coming up next week and you’re on the cutoff spot, not a comfortable spot to be. Just the timing of this one couldn’t have been better.”
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Chicago Street Race (All Times ET):
Saturday
- 10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 11 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 1:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Loop 110 race
Sunday
- 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Grant Park 165 race
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 Entry List
