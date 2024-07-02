After the opening four races, NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano endured “definitely the toughest start of a season I’ve ever had,” he said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Leaving Phoenix Raceway on March 10 tagged with a P34, the two-time Cup champion sat 30th in the points standings. Things didn’t improve much in Week 5 at Bristol Motor Speedway, placing P22.

He captured the non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but his inconsistent campaign continued.

Entering Sunday’s five-overtime victory at rain-marred Nashville Superspeedway, Logano sat on the playoff bubble.

“You think about this playoff scenario that we were in, being on that cutoff spot, man, it sucks,” said Logano, who snapped a 49-race winless streak. “It’s not fun. That pressure is real, and you don’t sleep good. You’re constantly thinking about it.”

Logano also went through an 11-event slump in 2018. That season he recovered by claiming his first Cup title.

Now that Logano has qualified for the postseason, could fans be looking at repeat performance?

“It’s nice to be able to get this win to where you can take the next seven weeks to be able to … not take a breather, but be able to at least sleep a little bit and start thinking about the playoffs,” Logano said. “When you think about Chicago coming up next week and you’re on the cutoff spot, not a comfortable spot to be. Just the timing of this one couldn’t have been better.”

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Chicago Street Race (All Times ET):

Saturday

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Loop 110 race

Sunday

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Grant Park 165 race

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet

14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

15, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

16, Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

18, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

19, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

20, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

21, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

22, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

23, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

24, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

25, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet

26, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

27, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

28, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

29, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

30, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

31, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

32, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

33, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

34, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

35, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

36, Joey Hand, RFK Racing, No. 60 Ford

37, Josh Bilicki, Power Source, No. 66 Ford

38, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

39, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

40, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

The @nascar street race is coming to Chicago next weekend Get tickets now at https://t.co/Af6u9Bs183 pic.twitter.com/3egKr8dlZ9 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 28, 2024