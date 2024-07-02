NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Chicago Street Race

Jeff Hawkins
After the opening four races, NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano endured “definitely the toughest start of a season I’ve ever had,” he said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Leaving Phoenix Raceway on March 10 tagged with a P34, the two-time Cup champion sat 30th in the points standings. Things didn’t improve much in Week 5 at Bristol Motor Speedway, placing P22.

He captured the non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but his inconsistent campaign continued.

Entering Sunday’s five-overtime victory at rain-marred Nashville Superspeedway, Logano sat on the playoff bubble.

“You think about this playoff scenario that we were in, being on that cutoff spot, man, it sucks,” said Logano, who snapped a 49-race winless streak. “It’s not fun. That pressure is real, and you don’t sleep good. You’re constantly thinking about it.”

Logano also went through an 11-event slump in 2018. That season he recovered by claiming his first Cup title.

Now that Logano has qualified for the postseason, could fans be looking at repeat performance?

“It’s nice to be able to get this win to where you can take the next seven weeks to be able to … not take a breather, but be able to at least sleep a little bit and start thinking about the playoffs,” Logano said. “When you think about Chicago coming up next week and you’re on the cutoff spot, not a comfortable spot to be. Just the timing of this one couldn’t have been better.”

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Chicago Street Race (All Times ET):

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 11 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 1:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Loop 110 race

Sunday

  • 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Grant Park 165 race

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet  
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford  
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet  
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford  
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet  
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford  
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet  
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet  
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet  
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford  
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota  
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford  
  • 13, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet 
  • 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford  
  • 15, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford  
  • 16, Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet  
  • 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford  
  • 18, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota  
  • 19, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota  
  • 20, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford  
  • 21, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford  
  • 22, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota  
  • 23, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet  
  • 24, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet 
  • 25, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet 
  • 26, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford  
  • 27, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford  
  • 28, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford  
  • 29, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet  
  • 30, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet  
  • 31, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota  
  • 32, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet  
  • 33, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet  
  • 34, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford  
  • 35, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota  
  • 36, Joey Hand, RFK Racing, No. 60 Ford 
  • 37, Josh Bilicki, Power Source, No. 66 Ford 
  • 38, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet  
  • 39, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet  
  • 40, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
Grant Park 165 NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
