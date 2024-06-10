About 80 miles from his hometown of Elk Grove, Calif., Kyle Larson didn’t have to utilize cunning track strategy to capture Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway and move back into the NASCAR Cup Series points lead.

All Larson needed to secure his third win of the season Sunday was the power of his No. 5 Chevrolet, coming from near the back of the field to Victory Lane.

“Yeah, I didn’t know what we were doing as far as strategy,” Larson said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I don’t know, we study all the strategy, but it’s like doing homework. I don’t really know what I’m looking at.”

Infamous around the garage for being hands-off on everything but the steering wheel, the 2021 Cup champion overcame continuous yellow flags during the opening two stages to take control during the final stage.

“Well, that’s all you really can do when you’re behind the wheel is just trust that they’ve got it figured out, and then as long as you keep the car on the race track, don’t get passed by people, usually whatever strategy I feel like you’re on is going to typically work out OK,” Larson said. “You may not win, but you’re still going to finish good.”

Larson had two reasons to celebrate Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver also received a playoff waiver after missing the Coca-Cola 600 when he attempted to complete “The Double” during Memorial Day weekend. Larson will try to maintain his lead in the regular-season standings by shifting from the road course at Sonoma to an unfamiliar short track at Iowa Speedway for next Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Iowa Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice

4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

8 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 race

Saturday

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 race

Sunday

7 p.m.: Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol race

If you build it, they will come. See you next June, @NASCAR 👋 pic.twitter.com/y39LYwHi2H — Iowa Speedway (@iowaspeedway) October 3, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, David Starr, Power Source, No. 66 Ford

35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Joining us for #IowaCorn350 weekend? Here’s 5 things to know before you go! pic.twitter.com/TkLwNxIW7V — Iowa Speedway (@iowaspeedway) June 7, 2024