NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson didn’t know what to expect during Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s inaugural Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway.

With several pilots competing on the 0.875-mile track for the first time, other drivers have national series experience at the track dubbed the “fastest short track on the planet,” but not for several years.

Certainly, none of the drivers previously ran a modern Cup machine at the venue. Some tended to over-drive the asphalt oval, while others seemed to hold back too much. Many teams struggled with tire pressure during Friday’s practice laps.

Larson, the series points leader, took advantage of qualifying last and credited his extra study for capturing his fourth pole position, turning a hot lap of 136.458 mph.

“It was challenging, for sure,” Larson told NBC Sports. “I get to watch everybody (qualify). Everybody looked really loose, really on edge.

“I tried to be under the edge, I guess. It helps going last.”

Ryan Blaney, who finished 0.025 seconds behind Larson, will start on the outside of the front row.

“Happy to get the pole,” Larson said. “Glad that worked out.”

Saturday morning rains wiped out the Xfinity Series’ qualifying session for the afternoon’s Hy-Vee Perks 250 and delayed the start of the Cup’s placement event. The top series’ qualifying run was cut to a single-run, two-pool format.

Noah Gragson paced Friday’s practice session with a top speed of 137.988 mph, edging Ty Gibbs by 0.239 seconds and Alex Bowman by 0.038 seconds.

🎵 THERE GOES MY HERO… WATCH HIM AS HE BLOWS. 🎵 The track dryers are rolling and we’re hoping to get qualifying in for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway. 📺 : USA Network pic.twitter.com/djHieUllgP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 15, 2024

Martin Truex Jr. To Retire At Season’s End

After a few seasons of speculation, Martin Truex Jr. Confirmed the rumors Friday.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will retire after this season.

“I’m obviously here to let y’all know that I won’t be back full-time next year,” Truex said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Last season’s regular-season titleholder, Truex enters the Iowa Corn 350 fifth in the points standings, despite failing to visit Victory Lane.

Beginning in 2025, Truex likely will transition into an “ambassadorial” role with the organization. He also will compete in limited Xfinity Series events.

The 19-year Cup veteran has collected 34 career wins and 23 pole positions.

Driving for Furniture Row Racing in 2017, Truex earned the Cup championship. Three times he placed second in the points standings. He claimed back-to-back Xfinity titles in 2004 and ‘05.

“It’s the right time for me,” said Truex, who will turn 44 years old on June 29. I’ve thought about it a lot for the last few seasons – just waited for that feeling in my mind to be positive, like ‘This is OK, I’m good, and I want to do something else.’ ”

“It’s been a hell of a ride.” Martin Truex Jr. announced he will retire from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/xXFshIVDGR — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 14, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Iowa Corn 350

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

2, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

3, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

4, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

5, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

6, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

7, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

8, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

9, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

10, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

12, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

14, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

15, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

16, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

17, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

18, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

19, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

20, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

22, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

23, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

25, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

26, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

27, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

28, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

29, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

30, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

31, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

32, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

33, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

34, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

35, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

36, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

A special photo for the FIRST NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE at Iowa Speedway. 📸 pic.twitter.com/A1TCNpLvBo — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 14, 2024