The NASCAR Cup Series reigning champion continues to make rookie mistakes.

Two laps from his first win of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Ryan Blaney’s hard-luck season turned harder when he ran out of fuel, allowing Austin Cindric to capture Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and snap an 85-race winless skid.

Blaney declared he didn’t realize his fuel was so low.

“One of those things,” Blaney told Fox Sports. “I don’t know what I have to do to get luck on our side.”

After wrecking in his previous two points races, Blaney enters Sunday’s event at Sonoma Raceway P12 in the regular-season standings, 129 points behind leader Denny Hamlin. With 11 races remaining, Blaney has yet to secure a playoff bid.

Thus far, Blaney said his championship run “just stinks.”

RYAN BLANEY IS OUT OF GAS. AUSTIN CINDRIC WINS AT WWT RACEWAY! pic.twitter.com/aTY0SL6zpI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 2, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Sonoma Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

1:40 p.m.: ARCA West Series practice

3:10 p.m.: ARCA West Series qualifying

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

6:30 p.m.: ARCA West Series General Tire 200 race

Saturday

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 race

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet