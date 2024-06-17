After appearing like he had one of the field’s strongest machines, Kyle Larson on Sunday ended up finishing P35 After a getting caught up in a three-wide, Stage 3 accident during the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway.

It was the NASCAR Cup Series’ debut at the 0.875-mile asphalt oval and a tough ending for Larson. He later questioned his impatience attempting to split Daniel Suarez and Denny Hamlin.

Larson, who earned the Stage 2 win by powering through the field, dropped to second in the circuit’s points chase. The 2021 series champ trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by eight points.

Hamlin, who sits in third place in the regular season standings, was taken out by Larson during the collision. Suarez ignited the accident by tapping Larson.

“I guess I could have just not gone to the middle and been more patient known how fast my car was and knowing who I was around,” Larson told Fox Sports. “I wanted to get as many cars as I could in the beginning of that little run and probably ended up bitting me.”

Will Larson be more patient next Sunday during the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:45 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

Saturday

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series SciAps 200 race

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 race

Sunday

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series USA Today 301 race

NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet