After appearing like he had one of the field’s strongest machines, Kyle Larson on Sunday ended up finishing P35 After a getting caught up in a three-wide, Stage 3 accident during the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway.
It was the NASCAR Cup Series’ debut at the 0.875-mile asphalt oval and a tough ending for Larson. He later questioned his impatience attempting to split Daniel Suarez and Denny Hamlin.
Larson, who earned the Stage 2 win by powering through the field, dropped to second in the circuit’s points chase. The 2021 series champ trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by eight points.
Hamlin, who sits in third place in the regular season standings, was taken out by Larson during the collision. Suarez ignited the accident by tapping Larson.
“I guess I could have just not gone to the middle and been more patient known how fast my car was and knowing who I was around,” Larson told Fox Sports. “I wanted to get as many cars as I could in the beginning of that little run and probably ended up bitting me.”
Will Larson be more patient next Sunday during the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice
- 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 5:45 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying
Saturday
- 12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series SciAps 200 race
- 6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 race
Sunday
- 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series USA Today 301 race
NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
