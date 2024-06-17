NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NASCAR: Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

After appearing like he had one of the field’s strongest machines, Kyle Larson on Sunday ended up finishing P35 After a getting caught up in a three-wide, Stage 3 accident during the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway. 

It was the NASCAR Cup Series’ debut at the 0.875-mile asphalt oval and a tough ending for Larson. He later questioned his impatience attempting to split Daniel Suarez and Denny Hamlin.

Larson, who earned the Stage 2 win by powering through the field, dropped to second in the circuit’s points chase. The 2021 series champ trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by eight points.  

Hamlin, who sits in third place in the regular season standings, was taken out by Larson during the collision. Suarez ignited the accident by tapping Larson. 

“I guess I could have just not gone to the middle and been more patient known how fast my car was and knowing who I was around,” Larson told Fox Sports. “I wanted to get as many cars as I could in the beginning of that little run and probably ended up bitting me.”

Will Larson be more patient next Sunday during the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice
  • 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 5:45 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

Saturday

  • 12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series SciAps 200 race
  • 6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 race

Sunday

  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series USA Today 301 race

NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors USA Today 301 X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
blaney prerace at iowa (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Fans React To Ryan Blaney Running Away With Inaugural Iowa Corn 350 Presented By Ethanol At Iowa Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 16 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
ioaw speedway establish shot (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s ‘Under The Edge’ Pole Position, Inaugural Lineup At Iowa Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron odds story for iowa (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Iowa Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 12 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
larson celebrates win at sonoma (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Entry List: Dates, Event Times For Debut At Iowa Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 10 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Sonoma Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 3 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
michael mcdowell wins pole at gateway (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300: Qualifying, Michael McDowell’s Quirky Pole Position, Lineup At World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 1 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
cocacola pit row shot (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 28 2024
More News
Arrow to top