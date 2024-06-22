With rain wiping out Saturday’s qualifying session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott was awarded the pole position for Sunday’s USA Today 301.

“Yeah, I mean obviously we’d rather have an actual pole, for sure,” Elliott told NASCAR.com. “But you know, circumstances being what they are, fortunately our team has been performing at a really solid level over the past couple of months. The reality of it is that it put us in a position to have a good starting spot for a rainout situation. That’s just the reality of the weekend. Certainly, we’ll take a good starting spot, and more importantly, take a really good pit pick there on pit road.”

Ryan Blaney, the winner of last Sunday’s debut event at Iowa Speedway, earned the No. 2 starting position. The second row will be occupied by William Byron on the inside and Christopher Bell on the outside.

With rain subsiding briefly, the 1.058-mile oval was opened for a brief practice session. It ended up lasting about five minutes. In that time, though, rookie Carson Hocevar recorded a hot lap of 127.534 mph, which topped the limited field.

With more rain expected Sunday, the start of the USA Today 301 was moved up to 2 p.m. ET.

After the cancellation of qualifying at @NHMS, @chaseelliott will lead the field to the green for tomorrow’s #USATODAY301. pic.twitter.com/StjQI4PjCG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 22, 2024

Christopher Bell Announces Chase Briscoe Breaking News

Christopher Bell laughed it off. So did Chase Briscoe.

On Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Bell spoke to reporters and let potential breaking news slip out. When the laughing subsided, Bell presented circuit insiders with an informative nugget to ponder until Joe Gibbs Racing eventually releases an official announcement.

“I don’t think there really is a leadership role in that aspect, and whenever Chase comes into the car — whenever someone, I don’t even know what to say,” Bell said as reported by NASCAR.com. “Whenever we have a new driver into the 19 car, whenever we have a new driver in the 19 car, whoever that is, their experience level will dictate how much input they have in the team.”

Oops.

Briscoe will replace 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., who will retire following the season, according to Bell. Truex has spent the past six seasons at Huntersville, N.C.-based JGR. Since the start of 2016, the 43-year-old driver has captured 33 races.

With Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cup garage going dark, Briscoe, 30, needed a ride for 2025. Entering Sunday’s USA Today 301, Briscoe ranked No.17 in the points standings. His three current teammates, Josh Berry, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece, do not have new jobs lined up for next season.

Oh man, anyone who has ever accidentally told someone a secret that was not meant to be told publicly, has to feel for Christopher Bell. While it’s embarrassing that he slipped up, at least it led to a really funny moment where everyone got a laugh. pic.twitter.com/y1JPeyK5TR — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) June 21, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ USA Today 301

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

2, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

3, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

4, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

7, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

9, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

10, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

11, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

12, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

13, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

14, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

15, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

16, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

17, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

18, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

19, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

20, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

21, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

22, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

23, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

24, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

25, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

26, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

27, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

28, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

29, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

30, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

31, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

32, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

33, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

34, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

35, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

36, Ty Dillon, 16, Kaulig Racing

“It was pretty funny … Nothing’s official until it’s official, right?”- Chase Briscoe on Christopher Bell’s JGR spoiler. @bobpockrass | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/cohFOLIofZ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2024