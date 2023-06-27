Featured

NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson’s In-Laws, Nephew Found Dead in Oklahoma Home

Colin Lynch
An Absolutely Tragic Day in Nascar

Tragedy has struck the family of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, as authorities in Muskogee, Oklahoma, have confirmed an investigation into an apparent murder-suicide involving three of Johnson’s relatives.

The victims have been identified as Jack Janway, 69, his wife Terry Janway, 68, and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11. Their bodies were discovered on Monday at their home in Muskogee, located approximately 50 miles southeast of Tulsa. The Muskogee police spokesperson, Lynn Hamlin, stated that officers were called to the residence after a woman dialed 911 to report a disturbance involving a gun before abruptly ending the call.

Police Heard A Gunshot From Inside the Home

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found one individual near the front door of the house. Shortly after, they heard a gunshot originating from inside the residence. Upon further investigation, two additional deceased individuals were discovered. Hamlin revealed that investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before turning the gun on herself. It has been confirmed that the deceased individuals were the parents and nephews of Chandra Janway, Jimmie Johnson’s wife.

Johnson Will Not Race in Chicago

In response to this devastating event, Legacy Motor Club, Johnson’s race team, took to Twitter to announce the withdrawal of Johnson’s No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The team emphasized the Johnson family’s request for privacy and stated that no further statements would be issued at this time.

NASCAR also expressed its condolences and support for the Johnson family in a statement, expressing sadness over the tragic deaths and offering deep support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie, and both the Johnson and Janway families.

The news of this heartbreaking incident has shaken the NASCAR community and fans alike. The focus now remains on providing support and privacy to the grieving Johnson family as they navigate through this immense loss.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
