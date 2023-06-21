Featured

Nashville Should Be Next MLB Expansion City As Voted By Players in Latest MLB Players Poll

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB Players See Nashville as the next expansion city

According to The Athletic’s annual MLB player poll, a majority of players believe that Nashville should be the next city to host an expansion team in Major League Baseball (MLB).

In the survey, players were given the options of Nashville, Portland, Montreal, Oakland, or “other” as potential expansion locations. Out of the 100 players polled, Nashville received 69 votes, making it the clear favorite. Montreal garnered 10 votes, while Charlotte and Austin each received five votes, and Portland, Oregon earned four votes to round out the top five choices.

 Not Everyone is Feeling Nashville

However, one player raised a potential concern regarding a team in Nashville, highlighting the presence of many St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and Cincinnati Reds fans in the area. They expressed that, initially, there may not be a large fan base for a new team in Nashville, much like with any other expansion team.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed his approval of expanding the league to 32 teams. However, he believes that certain issues need to be addressed before expansion takes place. The potential move of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas is progressing, and the Tampa Bay Rays are exploring options for a new $1.2 billion stadium. Additionally, there are potential buyers interested in either keeping the Rays in their current location or relocating the team to a new city.

In Nashville, a group called Music City Baseball is actively working to bring an MLB team called the Nashville Stars to the city. The Nashville Stars were a former Negro Leagues team that played in the city during the 1940s and 1950s, adding historical significance to the potential new team.

Nashville Does Have Pro Baseball

Nashville already has the Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, and their average attendance of 7,611 fans per game in 2022 was the fourth-highest in the minor leagues, according to Ballpark Digest. The city also boasts professional teams such as the NHL’s Predators, the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and MLS’ Nashville SC, indicating a thriving sports market.

With overwhelming support from MLB players and the presence of successful sports franchises in the city, Nashville appears to be a strong contender for a future MLB expansion team, pending the resolution of other league-wide matters.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Arrow to top