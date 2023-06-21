MLB Players See Nashville as the next expansion city

According to The Athletic’s annual MLB player poll, a majority of players believe that Nashville should be the next city to host an expansion team in Major League Baseball (MLB).

In the survey, players were given the options of Nashville, Portland, Montreal, Oakland, or “other” as potential expansion locations. Out of the 100 players polled, Nashville received 69 votes, making it the clear favorite. Montreal garnered 10 votes, while Charlotte and Austin each received five votes, and Portland, Oregon earned four votes to round out the top five choices.

A baseball team in Nashville surrounded by country music and a ton of tourists (mixed with the Tennessee locals) could be a lot of fun. But some players think there wouldn’t be a huge fan base, according to The Athletic’s latest player poll. More: https://t.co/1SRMJQXE4t pic.twitter.com/2t4uQ2QNiG — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) June 21, 2023

Not Everyone is Feeling Nashville

However, one player raised a potential concern regarding a team in Nashville, highlighting the presence of many St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and Cincinnati Reds fans in the area. They expressed that, initially, there may not be a large fan base for a new team in Nashville, much like with any other expansion team.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed his approval of expanding the league to 32 teams. However, he believes that certain issues need to be addressed before expansion takes place. The potential move of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas is progressing, and the Tampa Bay Rays are exploring options for a new $1.2 billion stadium. Additionally, there are potential buyers interested in either keeping the Rays in their current location or relocating the team to a new city.

In Nashville, a group called Music City Baseball is actively working to bring an MLB team called the Nashville Stars to the city. The Nashville Stars were a former Negro Leagues team that played in the city during the 1940s and 1950s, adding historical significance to the potential new team.

Nashville Does Have Pro Baseball

Nashville already has the Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, and their average attendance of 7,611 fans per game in 2022 was the fourth-highest in the minor leagues, according to Ballpark Digest. The city also boasts professional teams such as the NHL’s Predators, the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and MLS’ Nashville SC, indicating a thriving sports market.

With overwhelming support from MLB players and the presence of successful sports franchises in the city, Nashville appears to be a strong contender for a future MLB expansion team, pending the resolution of other league-wide matters.