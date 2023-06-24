The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has suspended Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio for their substandard fight in the PFL 2023 season. The fight, which took place on June 23, 2023, was deemed unsatisfactory by the PFL, and both fighters have been suspended for their performance. The decision has been met with mixed reactions from fans and fighters alike.

The PFL has removed Nathan Schulte from its playoffs after it says last night’s bout vs. Raush Manfio “did not meet that contractual standard.” WOW. https://t.co/fGDBPAHURc — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 24, 2023

Two best friends face off against one another

Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio faced off in the PFL 2023 season on June 23, 2023. The fight was highly anticipated, with both fighters having impressive records. However, the fight did not live up to expectations, with both fighters failing to deliver a high-quality performance due to being best friends and the godfather of each of their children. The fight ended in a unanimous decision victory for Natan Schulte but it was short-lived when the PFL suspended both athletes.

Following the fight, the PFL reviewed the performance of both fighters and deemed it substandard. As a result, both Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio have been suspended by the PFL. The suspension means that both fighters will be unable to compete in the PFL playoffs, which are set to take place in August 2023.

Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio suspended by PFL for substandard fight, Shane Burgos now in playoffs https://t.co/wu7dI7K8Jq pic.twitter.com/hI79tHsjwl — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 24, 2023

The decision to suspend both fighters has been met with mixed reactions from fans and fighters alike. Some have praised the PFL for taking a stand against substandard performances, while others have criticized the decision, arguing that it is unfair to punish both fighters for a lackluster fight considering they are the ones who put together a fight between two really close family friends.

Shane Burgos makes the PFL playoffs

With Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio suspended, Shane Burgos has been added to the PFL playoffs. Burgos, who lost his first fight in the PFL and then won his second via unanimous decision, will now have the opportunity to compete for the $1 million prize.

Shane Burgos’ reaction on getting into the #PFLPlayoffs after PFL suspends Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio. (Burgos IG) pic.twitter.com/XcCqE6HxGm — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 24, 2023

Burgos is a highly skilled fighter, with an impressive record in the UFC. He joined the PFL with high hopes of winning the $1 million prize, but a loss in his first fight put him on the verge of elimination. However, with the suspension of Schulte and Manfio, Burgos now has a second chance to prove himself in the PFL as he takes on the No. 1 seeded Clay Collard.