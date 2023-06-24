MMA

Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio Suspended by PFL for Substandard Fight; Shane Burgos Now in Playoffs

Garrett Kerman
Shane Burgos Career Earnings

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has suspended Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio for their substandard fight in the PFL 2023 season. The fight, which took place on June 23, 2023, was deemed unsatisfactory by the PFL, and both fighters have been suspended for their performance. The decision has been met with mixed reactions from fans and fighters alike.

Two best friends face off against one another

Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio faced off in the PFL 2023 season on June 23, 2023. The fight was highly anticipated, with both fighters having impressive records. However, the fight did not live up to expectations, with both fighters failing to deliver a high-quality performance due to being best friends and the godfather of each of their children. The fight ended in a unanimous decision victory for Natan Schulte but it was short-lived when the PFL suspended both athletes. 

Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio were suspended from PFL regular

Following the fight, the PFL reviewed the performance of both fighters and deemed it substandard. As a result, both Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio have been suspended by the PFL. The suspension means that both fighters will be unable to compete in the PFL playoffs, which are set to take place in August 2023.

The decision to suspend both fighters has been met with mixed reactions from fans and fighters alike. Some have praised the PFL for taking a stand against substandard performances, while others have criticized the decision, arguing that it is unfair to punish both fighters for a lackluster fight considering they are the ones who put together a fight between two really close family friends.

Shane Burgos makes the PFL playoffs

With Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio suspended, Shane Burgos has been added to the PFL playoffs. Burgos, who lost his first fight in the PFL and then won his second via unanimous decision, will now have the opportunity to compete for the $1 million prize.

Burgos is a highly skilled fighter, with an impressive record in the UFC. He joined the PFL with high hopes of winning the $1 million prize, but a loss in his first fight put him on the verge of elimination. However, with the suspension of Schulte and Manfio, Burgos now has a second chance to prove himself in the PFL as he takes on the No. 1 seeded Clay Collard.

Topics  
MMA News
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
