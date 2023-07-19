UFC News and Rumors

Nathaniel Wood Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

nathaniel wood andre ewell

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the featured bout on the main card, we have a fight in the featherweight division between Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili. Wood has won both of his fights in his new weight class of 145 pounds when he beat Charles Rosa and Charles Jourdain meanwhile, Fili got back on track after losing two in a row when he beat Bill Algeo via split decision. Wood is looking to make it three in a row and move up the featherweight rankings with a big win in London over an elite featherweight contender.

 

Nathaniel Wood’s Net Worth

Nathaniel Wood has been in the UFC for quite some time and he has made an estimated $278,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $700,000.

Nathaniel Wood has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut his cloth on the United Kingdom regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018 after getting signed as the Cage Warriors bantamweight champion.

Nathaniel Wood’s UFC Record

Tom Aspinall holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-5 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 6 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 6-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC London.

Nathaniel Wood’s Next Fight

Nathaniel Wood will fight former fellow featherweight contender Andre Fili in the featured bout on the main card this Saturday at UFC London. This fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Nathaniel Wood (-190) making Nathaniel Wood the favorite.

Nathaniel Wood’s Height, Weight, Wife

Tom Aspinall fights out of London, England.

He is happily married to his wife Lauren Finch.

  • Age: 29
  • Born: London, England
  • Height: 5’6″
  • Weight: 145 pounds
  • Reach: 69″
  • Coach/Trainer: Gary Wood

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
