Nationals bring back first baseman Josh Bell

The Washington Nationals are bringing back first baseman Josh Bell of Irving, Texas. According to Jessica Camerato and Jason Foster of mlb.com, the terms of the deal are for one year and $6 million. Bell initially played two seasons with the Washington Nationals in 2021 and 2022.

Who else has Bell played for?

Bell played his first five seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016 to 2020. After his two aforementioned seasons with the Nationals in 2021 and 2022, Bell finished the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres. He then split the 2023 season with the Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins, and the 2024 season with the Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks.

2024 MLB Statistics

Bell batted .249 with 19 home runs and 71 runs batted in. During 145 games, 538 at bats and 603 plate appearances, he scored 62 runs, and had 134 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 51 walks, 218 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Bell’s statistics with the Nationals

Bell batted .278 with 41 home runs and 145 runs batted in. During 247 games, 873 at bats, and 1005 plate appearances, he scored 127 runs, and had 243 hits, 48 doubles, four triples, 114 walks, 422 total bases, and nine sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .483.

Bell’s All-Star Season with the Pirates in 2019

Bell batted .277 with 37 home runs and 116 runs batted in. During 143 games, 527 at bats and 613 plate appearances, he scored 94 runs and had 146 hits, 37 doubles, three triples, 74 walks, 300 total bases, seven sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .569.

Other accolades

In 2017 while with the Pirates, Bell finished third in voting for the National League Rookie of the Year. He was only behind Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona, and St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong of Orlando, Florida. Then in 2022, while sharing his time with the Nationals and Padres, Bell won the National League Silver Slugger Award at first base.