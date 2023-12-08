Nationals sign outfielder Nick Senzel

The Washington Nationals have signed outfielder Nick Senzel of Atlanta, Georgia according to the Associated Press on Thursday. The contract is for one year and $2 million. Senzel had spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

2023 MLB Statistics

Senzel batted .236 with 13 home runs and 42 runs batted in with Cincinnati. During 104 games, 330 plate appearances, and 301 at bats, he scored 49 runs, and had 71 hits, 10 doubles, six stolen bases, 26 walks, 120 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .297 and a slugging percentage of .399. Senzel’s two sacrifice flies came in Cincinnati wins. The first came in a 6-5 Reds win over the St. Louis Cardinals in a game that went into 10 innings on May 22. The second came in a 10-3 Reds win over the Cardinals on May 24.

Former First Round Pick

Senzel was the Reds’s first round pick, second overall, in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. He was actually drafted as a third baseman out of the University of Tennessee. However, Senzel has only played 62 games at the hot corner, as the Reds have used him primarily as an outfielder where he has played 303 career games. The Philadelphia Phillies selected outfielder Mickey Moniak of Encinitas, California first overall. Moniak played three seasons with the Phillies from 2020 to 2022, before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels with prospect Jadiel Sanchez for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard of Mansfield, Texas on August 2, 2022.

Initially, Senzel signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Georgia. However he was granted a release from the Bulldogs and played with the Volunteers when Georgia fired their manager David Perno of Youngstown, Ohio.

History with Injuries

From 2019 to 2021, Senzel was unable to play a complete season due to various injuries. They included a torn labrum, left knee inflammation, and injuries to his ankle, hamstring, face, elbow, thumb, groin, and heel.