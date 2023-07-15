Featured

Naylor Brothers Make History With Multi-Run Home Runs In Same Inning For Same Team

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Josh-Naylor-Bo-Naylor-021923-Getty-FTR

In a historic moment for Major League Baseball, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians achieved a remarkable feat by hitting multi-run home runs in the same inning for the same team. The unprecedented occurrence took place during the Guardians’ 12-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Brother Bombs For History

It was Bo Naylor who initiated the milestone with a powerful 435-foot blast to right field off Rangers starter Jon Gray’s 1-0 changeup in the third inning. Not long after, Josh Naylor stepped up and connected with a 3-1 slider from Gray, narrowly keeping the ball fair down the right-field line to extend the lead to 4-0.

For the Naylor brothers, this achievement holds great significance. Bo expressed his excitement, describing the moment as “super special” and something they had previously joked about. Sharing the joy of their accomplishments, they celebrated each other’s home runs, emphasizing the unique bond they share.

The Upton Brothers Each Homered in the Same Inning in 2013

The last time brothers hit home runs in the same inning was on April 23, 2013, when B.J. and Justin Upton of the Atlanta Braves went back-to-back against Jon Garland of the Colorado Rockies. The Uptons were also the last brothers to hit home runs in the same game for the same team, achieving this on September 27, 2014, against A.J. Burnett and the Philadelphia Phillies.

 

In a different scenario, Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners and Corey Seager, who was then with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is now a Ranger, were the last set of brothers to hit home runs for different teams, accomplishing this feat on August 17, 2020.

Bo Naylor Has Been Excellent

Bo Naylor’s home run marked his second of the season as a rookie catcher, having been called up from the minors on June 16. Meanwhile, Josh Naylor recorded his 12th home run of the year.

Despite the memorable home runs from the Naylors, the Guardians were unable to maintain their lead, eventually being outscored 12-0 by the Rangers.

Reflecting on the game, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged the significance of the Naylor brothers’ contributions but lamented the overall quietness of the team’s performance on that night.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
01h5b0ffhqtqffw9fnqs

MLB: Padres Kick Off Second Half By Trading for Rays’ Ben Gamel

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
Soccer: International Champions Cup-FC Barcelona at Tottenham Hotspur
Festival of Football, Preseason Tournament Will Feature Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Tottenham
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Offseason: RB Joe Mixon, Bengals Restructure Contract for 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
Josh Jacobs Will Not Report to Training Camp Without New Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  4h
Featured
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball.
NFL Offseason: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs Remain as Key Holdouts As Training Camp Nears
Author image Colin Lynch  •  10h
Featured
21ac58d1-5e21-4d7e-8c80-2a8015371f41-large16x9_AP23195558788186
College Football: Tennessee Fined $8 Millions for a Staggering 200 Infractions in Three Year Span
Author image Colin Lynch  •  12h
Featured
marketa-vondrousova-074745-1024x576
Wimbledon 2023: Unranked Vondrousova Reaches Women’s Final
Author image Colin Lynch  •  13h
More News
Arrow to top