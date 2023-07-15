In a historic moment for Major League Baseball, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians achieved a remarkable feat by hitting multi-run home runs in the same inning for the same team. The unprecedented occurrence took place during the Guardians’ 12-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Hug me, brother! Bo and Josh Naylor just hit 2-run homers in the same inning! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1qclxpamO9 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2023

Brother Bombs For History

It was Bo Naylor who initiated the milestone with a powerful 435-foot blast to right field off Rangers starter Jon Gray’s 1-0 changeup in the third inning. Not long after, Josh Naylor stepped up and connected with a 3-1 slider from Gray, narrowly keeping the ball fair down the right-field line to extend the lead to 4-0.

For the Naylor brothers, this achievement holds great significance. Bo expressed his excitement, describing the moment as “super special” and something they had previously joked about. Sharing the joy of their accomplishments, they celebrated each other’s home runs, emphasizing the unique bond they share.

The Upton Brothers Each Homered in the Same Inning in 2013

The last time brothers hit home runs in the same inning was on April 23, 2013, when B.J. and Justin Upton of the Atlanta Braves went back-to-back against Jon Garland of the Colorado Rockies. The Uptons were also the last brothers to hit home runs in the same game for the same team, achieving this on September 27, 2014, against A.J. Burnett and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Josh and Bo Naylor homered in the same inning tonight. They’re the 4th pair of brothers to homer in the same inning in the Expansion Era (since 1961), joining BJ & Justin Upton, Billy & Cal Ripken, and Tommie & Hank Aaron. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/1yhzJwLuaO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 15, 2023

In a different scenario, Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners and Corey Seager, who was then with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is now a Ranger, were the last set of brothers to hit home runs for different teams, accomplishing this feat on August 17, 2020.

Bo Naylor Has Been Excellent

Bo Naylor’s home run marked his second of the season as a rookie catcher, having been called up from the minors on June 16. Meanwhile, Josh Naylor recorded his 12th home run of the year.

Despite the memorable home runs from the Naylors, the Guardians were unable to maintain their lead, eventually being outscored 12-0 by the Rangers.

Reflecting on the game, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged the significance of the Naylor brothers’ contributions but lamented the overall quietness of the team’s performance on that night.