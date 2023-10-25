NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA All-Star Game Format Returns to East vs. West

Dan Girolamo
Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will return to the classic format of East vs. West, the league announced Wednesday.

2024 NBA All-Star Game Format

 

The format returns to the Eastern Conference versus Western Conference with the traditional scoring system featuring four 12-minute quarters.

12 players will continue to be selected from each conference. The voting process remains the same: starters will be determined by voting from fans (50%), players (25%), and media (25%). NBA coaches will select the reserves.

The NBA All-Star Game team captain will be the player who receives the most fan votes in his respective conference.

Recent All-Star Game Rules

From 2018-2023, the NBA All-Star Game rosters were determined by a draft. The two captains would draft teams from a pool of 22 players.

For example, 2023’s game featured Team Giannis, led by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Team LeBron, led by Lakers star LeBron James.

In 2020, the All-Star Game instituted an Elam Ending for the fourth quarter. With an Elam Ending, the game clock was turned off, and the game ended once a team surpassed the Final Target Score.

The 2024 NBA All-Star will be played on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NBA News and Rumors
