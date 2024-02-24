NBA News and Rumors

NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler’s Ejection Following Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans Brawl At Smoothie King Center

Jeff Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson executed a steal on Miami Heat shooting forward Jimmy Butler Friday night and drove to the basket at Smoothie King Center.

Heat center Kevin Love bear-hugged Williamson, who fell hard to court, igniting an on-court brawl. During the mele, Butler and opponent Naji Marshall initiated choking actions against each other with 11:19 to go in the fourth quarter of the visiting Heat’s 106-95 victory.

“I put my hand around his neck; he put his hand around my neck, and it just took off the way it did,” Butler told Bally Sports Sun.

Both Butler and Marshall, along with Heat reserve Thomas Bryant, Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado and a few fans from the first few rows, were subsequently ejected.

“You never want to see that (kind of scuffle),” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, as reported by The Associated Press. “Once it was all done, the response was appropriate — discipline, physicality, force, but not going over the top.”

X (Twitter) users reacted to the Heat responding to the brawl by holding the Pelicans to just four points over the final eight minutes 31 seconds …

Playing in their first game after all-star break, the Southeast Division-leading Heat earned their seventh straight win over the Southwest Division-leading Pelicans …

The scuffle …

A broadcaster pointed to the “damaging clip” on Marshall and Butler …

Butler did not back down during his post-game comments, either …

Williamson attempted to set an early tone with a spike block. He finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans (34-23), who maintained a half-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks …

Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. came off the bench to help fuel the first-half effort of the Heat, who led 43-24 at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter …

Alvarado attempted to fill the void of playing without Brandon Ingram (illness) and guard CJ McCollum (left ankle), who departed after 15 minutes and 1-for-7 shooting. Alvarado finished with a plus-13 rating, while McCollum was minus-18 …

Announcer: “Look at the footwork. Oh, that’s just gorgeous. Fading away and stepping through. Using the pivot to perfection.” Butler scored 17 first-half points …

Before his ejection, Butler went up for a lob and converted two of his 23 points. With Butler showing off his athletic skills inside, 3-point shooting proved to be a key. The Heat shot 13 of 29 from beyond the 3-point line, while the Pelicans were 7 of 32 from deep …

Adebayo scored a team-high 24 points, including 12 in the final frame …

Capping the Heat’s offensive output, Duncan Robinson executed a dunk off an Adebayo assist with 16 seconds remaining. Robinson finished with 17 points …

Final score: Heat 106, Pelicans 95 …

Adebayo paused on his way off the court to rehash Friday’s matchup …

Heat point guard Tyler Herro scored 15, but appeared to hurt his left knee with 1:40 remaining. After getting help to his feet, Herro hobbled to the locker room. Herro said after the game he was OK. “My knee buckled … structurally, everything was good” …

Heat NBA News and Rumors Pelicans X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
