NBA Stars the New York Knicks Could Target

Mathew Huff
The New York Knicks are a team who are longing for a star. Shams Charania recently reported that they will be heavy players in the trade market this season.

“They’re monitoring the marketplace. They want to see if there’s a star player available that they would go all in for.

“They have eight first-round draft picks…they’ve kept a lot of their assets, they have a ton of tradeable contracts as well. They have a couple young players. They have guys like Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, so they’ve got pieces. If they want to go make an aggressive bid for a superstar player, I think they have what it takes,” said Charania.

There are few potential suitors for the Knicks should they pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade this year.

New York Knicks Heavily Monitoring Trade Market for Potential Star 

Zach LaVine 

While the New York Knicks are not currently engaged in any discussions centering around Zach LaVine, things can always change. New York is most likely afraid to take on the Bulls’ star shooting guard’s massive contract. However, we have seen time and time again that you need to have star power to compete in this league. He and Jalen Brunson could form a dynamic one-two punch and would instantly become one of the better star duos in the Eastern Conference. LaVine is the most sought after star on the market right now, so it would behoove the Knicks to at least call the Chicago Bulls about his services.

Pascal Siakam

Siakam was a player who flew under the radar as a trade candidate this offseason. The former Most Improved Player of the Year could slide to the wing position. He would be a solid fit for the Knicks and provide some valuable championship experience. With Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle on the team, he would not have near the pressure to be a legitimate number one like in Toronto. The Raptors are mainly going young and while Siakam does serve as a nice veteran presence on their squad, they could potentially get a nice haul from the New York Knicks to surround the likes of Scottie Barnes with some nice auxiliary players.

DeMar DeRozan 

Moving on to another Chicago Bulls star, DeMar DeRozan is another name that is being mentioned in some trade rumors. The Bulls look as if they are ready to go into a full rebuild. As a result, New York could potentially snag DeRozan without giving up too many assets. DeRozan would fit right in at the wing position and form an incredible scoring duo alongside Jalen Brunson. The veteran All-Star could potentially only be a one-year rental given his desire to return to his hometown of Los Angeles. However, we have seen players on short term deals greatly benefit other NBA squads in the past. All in all, expect the New York Knicks to be very active around the NBA Trade Deadline. Many have said they are one star short of being serious contenders and the organization seems to have the same sentiment.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
