NBA Twitter Reacts To Steve Nash Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

After a tumultuous start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Steve Nash.

The Nets are off to a 2-5 start and won their last game under Nash on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Nash is set to leave the team just before they play the Chicago Bulls at home.

Despite the abrupt departure, NBA Twitter seems to be relieved for both Nash and the Nets organization.

Check out some of the best NBA Twitter reactions below.

KD "I need Steve Nash fired" Tsai: "nah" KD: "ok" Nash: "this loss was a disaster" Tsai: "lol sike" — A Man With No Name (@SnottieDrippen) November 1, 2022

Nets fans seeing Steve Nash get fired pic.twitter.com/Yp8a4NnMlx — ໊ (@HoodiDrew) November 1, 2022

KD and Kyrie seeing Steve Nash get fired: pic.twitter.com/z5c9X2EGwD — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 1, 2022

While many fans were excited for Nash to coach the Brooklyn Nets, he had a very eventful two seasons in Brooklyn.

During his tenure, Nash had to deal with many player egos in the locker room, along with the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status.

The expectations were high for Nash but Brooklyn has been one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments during his tenure.

As head coach, Nash only advanced past the first round once.

On top of all their problems, Nash wasn’t able to pull the team together after trading James Harden and the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2021-2022 playoffs.

That led to star Kevin Durant voicing his displeasure in the offseason, asking for a trade unless Nash was fired as head coach.

Brooklyn Nets Set to Hire Ime Udoka

Now that Nash is gone, many are expecting the Nets to turn things around rather quickly.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have already reached out to a few NBA coaches to replace Nash this season.

It’s been reported that Jacque Vaughn will take over for now but Brooklyn has messaged suspended head coach Ime Udoka and Quin Synder about the opportunity.

Currently, Udoka is serving a suspension for a scandal within the Boston organization.

After a 1-5 start, many fans are excited to see what’s next for this underperforming Brooklyn Nets team.