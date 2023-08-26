Baltimore Orioles fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting news about closer Felix Bautista.

The 28-year-old Bautista left Friday’s game early after experiencing arm discomfort.

Félix Bautista was just a pitch away from ending this game but had to leave after throwing this one. Hope he’s okay. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vdIMNG8FLc — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 26, 2023

Bautista has been spectacular for the Orioles in 2023.

He has appeared in 56 games, thrown 110 strikeouts, recorded 33 saves, and earned a 1.48 ERA.

Aside from being pivotal in the Orioles’ success in 2023, Baustita is also chasing some personal records that could potentially put him in Cy Young consideration.

Felix is 12 Ks away from the Orioles reliever record; 3 saves away from the top 10 list in saves for us in a season; a likely top 3 Cy Young award winning Aside from the team aspect, this is immensely disappointing if a season like this misses any amount of time — Orioles Statistics (@OriolesStatist1) August 26, 2023



Bautista was reportedly undergoing tests after the game.

Félix Bautista exited tonight’s game with “arm discomfort,” Brandon Hyde said. He wouldn’t specify further. He is getting tested now. “When the best closer in the game leaves the game, it’s never a good feeling.” — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) August 26, 2023

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde echoed fan sentiments after the game by hoping that Bautista felt better on Saturday.

It is 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday, and there is still no news.

I reached out to former Orioles pitcher and current MASN Orioles broadcaster Ben McDonald via Twitter to see if there were any updates.

According to McDonald, there is no news yet.

Not yet. 🙏 — Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) August 26, 2023

So many Orioles fans are on pins and needles waiting to hear something.

Me awaiting the Felix Bautista news. pic.twitter.com/r1vCRxe1uz — Maryland Sports Blog (@MDSportsblog) August 26, 2023

The Orioles are in first place in the American League East with an 80-48 record, riding a three-game winning streak, and leading the second-place Tampa Bay Devil Rays by three games.

The Orioles’ next game is on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Camden Yards against the Colorado Rockies at 7:05 PM EDT.

MLB Betting Guides 2023