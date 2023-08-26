MLB News and Rumors

Nervous Fans Await Update On Baltimore Orioles Closer Felix Bautista’s Status

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Felix Bautista

Baltimore Orioles fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting news about closer Felix Bautista.

The 28-year-old Bautista left Friday’s game early after experiencing arm discomfort.

Bautista has been spectacular for the Orioles in 2023.

He has appeared in 56 games, thrown 110 strikeouts, recorded 33 saves, and earned a 1.48 ERA.

Aside from being pivotal in the Orioles’ success in 2023, Baustita is also chasing some personal records that could potentially put him in Cy Young consideration.


Bautista was reportedly undergoing tests after the game.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde echoed fan sentiments after the game by hoping that Bautista felt better on Saturday.

It is 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday, and there is still no news.

I reached out to former Orioles pitcher and current MASN Orioles broadcaster Ben McDonald via Twitter to see if there were any updates.

According to McDonald, there is no news yet.

So many Orioles fans are on pins and needles waiting to hear something.

The Orioles are in first place in the American League East with an 80-48 record, riding a three-game winning streak, and leading the second-place Tampa Bay Devil Rays by three games.

The Orioles’ next game is on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Camden Yards against the Colorado Rockies at 7:05 PM EDT.

MLB Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Two Key MLB series that start August 25

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Alexis Diaz
Two intriguing MLB series that start August 24
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Rick Hahn
White Sox fire general manager Rick Hahn and VP Kenny Williams
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18772557-1024x683
Red Sox Baseball: The Emergence of Brayan Bello
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Cardinals DeJong Baseball
Giants sign shortstop Paul DeJong
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Two key MLB series that begin on August 22
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers Debut: Twitter Reacts To Athletic Rookie Parker Meadows Playing 1st MLB Game, Stranding 5 Runners During Detroit’s 7-6 Loss To Cubs
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top