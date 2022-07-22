Nest Must Turnabout Old Rival Secret Oath if Pletcher Wants Record Eighth Coaching Club American Oaks

Todd Pletcher is no stranger to success in the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga. If his barn is to win this three-year-old fillies only race at Saratoga in Upstate New York on Saturday, July 23rd (3:16 ET) for a record eighth time, then Belmont Stakes second Nest must turnabout Kentucky Oaks form with Secret Oath.

Pletcher has farmed this race before with four of his seven victories coming since 2010. Those include three consecutive triumphs between 2013 and 2015.

Just five fillies head to Saratoga Springs, NY for this year’s Coaching Club American Oaks with opposition running scared from the top two in the horse racing betting on this $500,000 event. Nest, a daughter of two-time American Horse of the Year Curlin, has already won at two of New York’s other tracks in her career.

Those victories at Belmont Park and Aqueduct both came as a juvenile. She’s also a Grade I winner in her own right after success in the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland back in April.

Although then the beaten favorite in the Kentucky Oaks, Pletcher clearly thinks highly of Nest. She placed again when upped in distance and chasing home Mo Donegal against the boys in the Belmont Stakes (see above).

Now down in trip for the Coaching Club American Oaks over 1 1/8 miles, the market thinks Nest will place again. She’s 11-8 (+138) to win it with the morning line odds at BetOnline favoring old rival Secret Oath to confirm Churchill Downs form.

Secret Oath Favorite to End Lukas’s 33-Year Drought

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas last captured the Coaching Club American Oaks way back in 1989. Secret Oath aims to become his first filly since Triple Tiara heroine Open Mind to win this prize. Like Nest, she tried a Triple Crown contest when last in action.

Despite appealing to handicappers in the Preakness Stakes betting, Secret Oath didn’t make the show at Pimlico in Baltimore, MD. Her previous start against the boys, in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park, saw her sent off favorite but she could only finish third.

The Coaching Club American Oaks is 100 meters or so shorter than the Preakness in distance. Secret Oath, a daughter of late sire Arrogate who won the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup, is again favorite at 11-10 (+110) now back against fellow fillies.

On their Kentucky Oaks meeting (see above), there’s a couple of lengths between Secret Oath and Nest. This is an inaugural visit to a NYRA track for the morning line favorite, however. This much anticipated rematch should produce the winner of this valuable prize.

Rest of Coaching Club American Oaks Field Must Improve

Iowa Oaks winner Butterbean takes a big step up in grade for trainer Kenneth McPeek, meanwhile. This daughter of Klimt heads to Saratoga in form off three straight wins, but faces formidable opposition. That explains BetOnline odds of 9-1 (+900) about her chances.

Believe it or not, Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen has never won the Coaching Club American Oaks. He tries to end that hoodoo with Gun Runner filly Society here. A winner of a black type race at Churchill Downs last time out, she’s a 16-1 (+1600) longshot for this mega step up in class.

Powerful owners Godolphin aren’t used to having outsiders. That’s what Nostalgic is here, though, despite a Grade III win in the Gazelle Stakes at Aqueduct on her penultimate start. Her trainer, William Mott, took the Coaching Club American Oaks in 2020 with Paris Lights.

Nostalgic has it all to do to make the show at 16-1 (+1600) after finishing way down the Kentucky Oaks field last time out. She has about 10 lengths to make up on Nest on that form and nearer 12 with Secret Oath.