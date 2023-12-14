Netflix hasn’t been shy about continuing its venture into live sports. After hosting the Netflix Cup in November featuring some of golf and Formula One’s biggest names, the media platform added another live sporting event to its calendar, the Netflix Slam, a tennis exhibition match between two of the game’s biggest stars.

The Netflix Slam is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 and will feature two of Spain’s biggest tennis stars in Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The exhibition match will be live at the Michelob Ultra Arena at MGM Resorts International’s Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Netflix Slam Will Feature Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

The Netflix Slam will be the second live sporting event that the streaming company will host. Less than six months after hosting the Netflix Cup, the streaming giant will be putting on one of the biggest tennis exhibitions ever by bringing in Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

The stream will feature a dual broadcast in English and Spanish. As the event nears, Netflix will be adding more matches at a later date. Alcaraz, the defending U.S. Open and Wimbledon Champion, is currently the second-ranked men’s player. He’ll look to take on fellow countryman, and tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who is second all-time with 22 Grand Slam wins.

The event will be produced by Connor Schell and David Chamberlin, the same people who are responsible for the Netflix Cup, ESPY Awards, the Oscars Red Carpet Show, and the NFL Honors.

Both competitors have expressed their excitement about participating in the Netflix Slam.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” Nadal said in a statement. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Netflix Slam Tickets Go On Sale in December

Unlike the first Netflix sports production, the Netflix Slam will be selling tickets for the exhibition event. The tickets are set to start at $88 and will go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10 a.m. PT on axs.com.

The presale will be accessible on Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m. PST, with MGM Rewards, AXS, and USTA members receiving first access to the sale.