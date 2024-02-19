NBA News and Rumors

Nets Fire Head Coach Jacque Vaughn: Who Will Replace Him?

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Jacque Vaughn, the team announced Monday. Who will replace him?

The Nets have moved on from Vaughn, who is in his second season as the head coach. Brooklyn entered the All-Star Break in 11th place in the East with a 21-33 record. In their last game before the break, the Nets lost 136-86 to the Boston Celtics.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure. We thank Jacque for all he has done for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura and their family nothing but the best in the future.”

In nearly three full seasons with the Nets, Vaughn went 71-68 in the regular season and 0-8 in the playoffs. Vaughn replaced Steve Nash in November 2022. Vaughn signed a contract extension with the Nets in February 2023.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported the several players “lost confidence” in Vaughn, and believed he could “hinder their chances” at landing a top player.

The Nets did not announce an interim head coach.

Assistants Kevin Ollie, Will Weaver, Jay Hernandez, and Ronnie Burrell are the likely candidates to replace Vaughn this season.

The Nets are in a rebuild. The Nets have the cap space and draft assets to make a run at a star to pair with Mikal Bridges.

