The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday’s matchup against the visiting Carolina Panthers leading the NFL in points per game (36.2), total yards per game (513.6) and rushing yards per game (185.8).

The Panthers, the lone winless team in the NFL? None of their running backs totaled more than 50 yards since Week 2.

Twitter users reacted to a classic let-down scenario.

It looked that way early, but the Dolphins rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to rout the Panthers, 42-21, at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins, who scored 35 unanswered points, improved to 5-1 for the first time since 2002. The Panthers, the NFL’s lone winless squad, fell to 0-6.

At least the Dolphins came out of the tunnel strong …

Let’s get to work 😤 pic.twitter.com/iyHTfK4ud7 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 15, 2023

Making a pregame Crucial Catch …

Panthers QB Bryce Young absorbed a big hit on the Panthers’ first series. The rookie looked sharp early, but the Dolphins’ pressure eventually exposed poor offensive-line play …

Opening the scoring Sunday, Chuba Hubbard pounded his way up the middle for a 6-yard, first-quarter touchdown. It was the third-year running back’s first TD since Week 14 last season at Seattle …

Panthers TE Tommy Tremble had only two catches for 16 yards entering Sunday. He more than doubled his stat line on this first-quarter reception …

Panthers’ Adam Thielen continues to prove the 10-year veteran is one of the NFL’s top slot receivers …

This Bryce Young throw 👀 Put it right over the safety to Thielen 🎯pic.twitter.com/UVGq20XUc0 — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) October 15, 2023

Well, that was a well-designed play, capping a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive to cut the Panthers’ second-quarter lead to 14-7 …

Have Tua look the other way, send the tight end to the opposite side to be the eventual lead blocker, and then have Tua turn around to throw to Raheem Mostert. This play-design rules. pic.twitter.com/NefUb1aEGV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

Following a lengthy ball-spot review on the ball following the Panthers’ failed fake punt attempt, the Dolphins Waddled into the end zone on a 4-yard reception. Miami scored on a three-play, 56-yard drive, tying the game at 14-all …

Selfie of the season? Hauling in a 41-yard TD pass, WR Tyreek Hill flipped out with a celebration after giving the Dolphins a 21-14, second-quarter lead. The No Fun League didn’t like the move and a fine certainly will be levied …

The NFL deleted the Tyreek Hill phone video celebration 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/nZbvAKt0te — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) October 15, 2023

That’s double-digits in TDs for running back Raheem Mostert and 28 unanswered points for the Dolphins …

Mostert has 10 TDs this season pic.twitter.com/FdlzSIdx4A — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) October 15, 2023

Dolphins could be getting stronger next week …

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: #Dolphins superstar CB Jalen Ramsey could return to practice as soon as THIS week, per @TomPelissero Ramsey is currently very far ahead of schedule with his recovery and he seems to be on track to beat his initial December deadline of return. He’s targeting a… pic.twitter.com/WwVKZksW8h — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 15, 2023

A punter headbutt? …

Johnny Hekker reacts to Cameron Goode pic.twitter.com/pyPwxrWwNt — Sports US today (@Sportsustoday) October 15, 2023

Even the Dolphins’ reserves got in on the act, closing out the scoring …

austin jackson paving the way for ahmed pic.twitter.com/xSlDYNf61y — josh houtz (@houtz) October 15, 2023

