NFL 2023: Twitter Reacts To Miami Dolphins’ Slow Start, Fast Finish Proving Too Much For Winless Carolina Panthers

Jeff Hawkins
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday’s matchup against the visiting Carolina Panthers leading the NFL in points per game (36.2), total yards per game (513.6) and rushing yards per game (185.8).

The Panthers, the lone winless team in the NFL? None of their running backs totaled more than 50 yards since Week 2.

Twitter users reacted to a classic let-down scenario.

It looked that way early, but the Dolphins rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to rout the Panthers, 42-21, at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins, who scored 35 unanswered points,  improved to 5-1 for the first time since 2002. The Panthers, the NFL’s lone winless squad, fell to 0-6.

At least the Dolphins came out of the tunnel strong …

Making a pregame Crucial Catch …

Panthers QB Bryce Young absorbed a big hit on the Panthers’ first series. The rookie looked sharp early, but the Dolphins’ pressure eventually exposed poor offensive-line play …

Opening the scoring Sunday, Chuba Hubbard pounded his way up the middle for a 6-yard, first-quarter touchdown. It was the third-year running back’s first TD since Week 14 last season at Seattle …

Panthers TE Tommy Tremble had only two catches for 16 yards entering Sunday. He more than doubled his stat line on this first-quarter reception …

Panthers’ Adam Thielen continues to prove the 10-year veteran is one of the NFL’s top slot receivers …

Well, that was a well-designed play, capping a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive to cut the Panthers’ second-quarter lead to 14-7 …

Following a lengthy ball-spot review on the ball following the Panthers’ failed fake punt attempt, the Dolphins Waddled into the end zone on a 4-yard reception. Miami scored on a three-play, 56-yard drive, tying the game at 14-all …

Selfie of the season? Hauling in a 41-yard TD pass, WR Tyreek Hill flipped out with a celebration after giving the Dolphins a 21-14, second-quarter lead. The No Fun League didn’t like the move and a fine certainly will be levied …

That’s double-digits in TDs for running back Raheem Mostert and 28 unanswered points for the Dolphins …

Dolphins could be getting stronger next week …

A punter headbutt? …

Even the Dolphins’ reserves got in on the act, closing out the scoring …

Not a happy anniversary for the Panthers, who enter the bye week …

Dolphins NFL News and Rumors Panthers Twitter
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
