NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 11 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 11 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Browns (-1)

Ali, Gennaro, and Tom are picking the Cleveland Browns to win at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers. “For all the football purists out there, have I got a classic, ground-and-pound matchup for ya!” Ali wrote.

“The Browns have relied on the same simple-but-effective formula all season: run the ball, control the clock, play lockdown defense. They’re 6-3 because they rank among the best in all three areas.

“While Kenny Pickett and Dorian Thompson-Robinson figure to take a backseat on their respective backfield-driven buses on Sunday, whichever of the two best plays passenger, fighting the temptation to grab the wheel, navigates his team to a huge AFC North win. “I’m leaning cautiously toward the rookie, who’s picked up a couple things in the month and a half since his first career start.”

Ali’s pick is Browns, 15-13.

49ers (-11.5)

Moreover, the entire NFL.com panel also has the San Francisco 49ers winning at home over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “The 49ers appear to be back. However, the Bucs are coming off a bounce-back game of their own with last week’s romp over the Titans,” Dan wrote.

“I’m not smelling an upset here, though. Tampa Bay is a scrappy bunch with the potential to hang around, but I’ll go with the team that just made the AFC South-leading Jaguars look like a pack of lost kittens. San Francisco’s defense is too good to have a hiccup against Baker Mayfield and Co.”

Dan has the 49ers winning 26-17.

Chiefs (-2.5)

Gennaro is the only one picking the Philadelphia Eagles to upset the Kansas City Chiefs away on Monday Night Football. Brooke disagreed with Gennaro’s take. “We’ve had this game circled since the schedule was released back in May. Now that we’re here, it feels like the Super Bowl LVII rematch will really live up to the hype,” Brooke wrote.

“These teams are similar roster-wise to the ones we saw in February, but there’s been a big shift in performance in Kansas City, with the offense averaging its fewest points (23.1) in the Patrick Mahomes era and struggling to find a consistent pass game, while the defense has morphed into the team’s best unit on that side of the ball in a decade.

“Andy Reid, Mahomes and Co. always seem to figure it out, no matter how grim the situation may look. This week’s challenge: the team with the league’s best record.

“I firmly believe this is the game in which Mahomes and the offense get right, and I see K.C.’s second-ranked scoring defense stymieing Philly, setting the tone for a ferocious stretch run. Home-field advantage also feels like a big factor in this Monday night gem.”

Gennaro’s final score is 24-20, Eagles.

Meanwhile, Brooke has Kansas City winning 26-23.

For all of the Week 11 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 11 expert picks are on the main page.