NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 12 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 12 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 12 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Texans (+1)

Dan is the only NFL.com staff member taking the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road over the Houston Texans. Brooke is trusting Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to take care of business at home. “There are few games more meaningful than this one on the Sunday slate,” Brooke wrote. “C.J. Stroud’s coming-out party came against Jacksonville earlier in the season, and I love the confidence the rookie’s playing with early in his career. So far, he’s won each game in which he’s tossed a pick, but he can’t expect that to always be the case. “He must be on his Ps and Qs against a Jags team that has an opportunistic defense ready to pressure the QB; Mike Caldwell’s unit is a much better version of itself than the one Houston saw back in Week 3. Stroud stays sharp to sweep the division rival on the season.”

Brooke’s pick is Texans, 24-21.

Meanwhile, Dan has the Jags winning 27-23.

Saints (-1.5)

Dan, Gennaro, and Tom are sticking with the New Orleans Saints on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. “Does anyone want to win the NFC South? Like ever?” Gennaro wrote. “One season after Tampa Bay took the division title with an 8-9 record, New Orleans sits alone in first place at 5-5.

“And this Sunday, the rival Falcons will look to drag the Saints into the sub-.500 muck inhabited by the rest of the division. But in a matchup of two middling teams, I’ll ride with the one unit that’s above average: New Orleans’ defense.

“The potential absence of Marshon Lattimore (ankle injury) hurts, but fellow CB Paulson Adebo is enjoying a breakout season. And let’s be honest: It’s hard to imagine Falcons coach Arthur Smith airing it out with reinstated starter Desmond Ridder in the first place.”

Gennaro has New Orleans winning 19-17.

Ravens (-3.5)

The entire NFL.com panel picked the Baltimore Ravens to win on the road and cover the spread against the Los Angeles Chargers. “It’s never a good thing when a team is badly in need of a win to stay in the playoff picture and one of the leading MVP contenders is standing in the way,” Dan wrote.

“On top of that, the Chargers need a plan to slow down Lamar Jackson without their best defensive player. The Ravens have found a way to self-destruct at times this season, but they seem like amateurs in that category compared to the Bolts.

“Los Angeles has never lost three consecutive games in one regular season since Brandon Staley was hired in 2021. I expect that to change on Sunday night.”

Dan’s final score is 29-24, Ravens.

Of course, Ali also has Baltimore winning 24-18.

Of course, Ali also has Baltimore winning 24-18.

For all of the Week 12 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 12 expert picks are on the main page.