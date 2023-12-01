NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 13 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 13 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Colts (-1)

Ali, Dan, and Tom are among the NFL.com staff members picking the Indianapolis Colts to win at home over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. “The Colts, in the midst of a three-game win streak, are 4-1 away from Indy (just 2-4 at home), while the Titans are 4-0 in Nashville (but winless on the road),” Ali wrote. “Something’s gotta give for one of these clubs. I’m looking at you, Tennessee. Shane Steichen’s defense has smothered three subpar offenses in consecutive weeks, which signals trouble for a Titans unit that ranks near the bottom in nearly every major offensive category. “Even though Gardner Minshew’s turnover troubles have resurfaced of late, and he’ll again be without Jonathan Taylor, veteran Zack Moss has proven capable of carrying the run game (including against Tennessee). If the Colts can win the line of scrimmage, and I think they can, they hold on to a wild-card spot for another week.

Ali’s pick is Colts, 23-20.

Meanwhile, Brooke has the Titans winning 23-17.

Eagles (+3)

Brooke and Tom are taking the Philadelphia Eagles to win at home against the San Francisco 49ers in this rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship. “There are a million different storylines to discuss — the 10-win Eagles being an underdog at home is certainly a big one — and touching on very few in this space is such a disservice,” Brooke wrote.

“Yet here we are. There is a lot of talk surrounding Brock Purdy’s post-bye resurgence and the 49ers’ return to Philadelphia, but to me, this game is all about Jalen Hurts and whether he can continue being unfazed against the league’s No. 1 scoring defense.

“Few QBs are playing better than Hurts over the last six weeks. He’s scored 17 total touchdowns in that span and orchestrated second-half rallies to defeat the likes of the Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills in consecutive games.

“It also appears the Eagles could get Lane Johnson back — and potentially Dallas Goedert, one of Hurts’ most reliable targets. Even if they don’t, Hurts has won five straight games when trailing by 10 or more at any point.”

Brooke’s final score is 27-23, Eagles.

Chiefs (-5.5)

The entire NFL.com panel picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win on the road against the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football. “I’m not sure if the Chiefs’ long-awaited offensive breakthrough in the second half last week will carry over to this Super Bowl I rematch,” Dan wrote.

“I do trust their defense, though, even against an improving Jordan Love. December trips to Lambeau Field generally aren’t pleasant for the visiting team, and I expect that to be the case for Kansas City on Sunday night.

“The going could be tough for Patrick Mahomes again, but Steve Spagnuolo’s D — which ranks in the top five in scoring defense, yards allowed per game, passing yards allowed per game and sacks — will make enough plays to get the job done.”

Dan’s final score is 23-18, Kansas City.

Likewise, Gennaro has the Chiefs winning 25-20.

For all of the Week 13 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 13 expert picks are on the main page.