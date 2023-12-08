NFL.com NFL Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions

NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 14 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 14 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Next, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Finally, the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Chiefs (-2)

Ali is the only NFL.com staff member who’s picking the Buffalo Bills to upset the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 14. However, Gennaro expects K.C. to bounce back at home. “We all circled this matchup when the NFL schedule was released back in May, though nobody anticipated these two teams would enter the game with 10 combined losses,” Gennaro wrote. “Strange days indeed, as the Chiefs’ defense is better than their offense, while the Bills aren’t even in the current AFC playoff field. “But in a quarterback league that’s currently ravaged by quarterback injuries, the football gods owe us an enticing display from two of the position’s very best — Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes — and I think we’ll get it! Wishful thinking? In a coin-flip game, I’ll play the Arrowhead angle.”

Ali’s pick is Bills, 26-24.

Meanwhile, Gennaro has the Chiefs winning 27-24.

Other NFL Week 14 expert picks are on the main page.

Cowboys (-3.5)

The entire NFL.com panel has the Dallas Cowboys winning at home over the Philadelphia Eagles. “Jalen Hurts’ health has become such a topic of consternation in Philadelphia that it feels like we’re overlooking the alarming development on the other side of the ball: The Eagles’ defense has become a sieve,” Gennaro wrote.

“The unit has given up 400-plus yards in four of its past five outings. In 20 games last season, including the playoffs, that happened once — in a December defeat at Dallas. That’s a particularly ominous coincidence as the Eagles approach this December’s duel at Jerry World.

“Not only is Philly struggling on defense, but Dallas is scorching earth on offense, averaging a league-best 32.3 point per game with QB Dak Prescott emerging as a top MVP candidate. It’s a formula for more home-team hijinks with the Salvation Army kettle.”

Gennaro’s final score is 31-20, Dallas.

Tom also has the Cowboys winning 28-24.

Dolphins (-13)

Needless to say, everyone is riding with the Miami Dolphins at home against the Tennessee Titans in this week’s first matchup of Monday Night Football. “Miami has ridden its three-game win streak to the top of the AFC standings, steamrolling the competition along the way,” Ali wrote.

“No reason to think the Dolphins won’t remain in pole position after Sunday. Mike McDaniel’s group is undefeated at Hard Rock Stadium this season (5-0), winning each game by at least a touchdown, with four decided by two touchdowns or more.

“Meanwhile, the Titans maintain ignominious company with the Panthers as the only two teams to be winless on the road this year (0-7), with Mike Vrabel’s team losing those seven tilts by an average of 11 points.

“Miami is playing too soundly on both sides of the ball to let Tennessee hang around in this one, even if Derrick Henry’s Week 13 breakout carries over to some degree on Monday night.”

Ali’s final score is 30-15, Dolphins.

Likewise, Dan has Miami winning 31-14.

For all of the Week 14 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 14 expert picks are on the main page. Feel free to view the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.