NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 15 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 15 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Buccaneers (+3.5)

Brooke is the only NFL.com staff member who’s picking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to upset the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15. “Earning their way to the top of the uninspiring NFC South a week ago, the Buccaneers control their own destiny,” she wrote. “The quest to winning the division for the third straight year proceeds with a trip to Lambeau. The Bucs and Packers are both too inconsistent to truly feel good about picking either team. However, Rachaad White continuing his hot streak (six TDs in last six games) could prove to be monumental against Green Bay’s bottom-three run defense. “Match that with a version of Baker Mayfield that has exceled on the road in 2023, and the Bucs can outduel a Packers team that can’t seem to get all of its playmakers on the field at once.”

Brooke’s pick is Bucs, 22-20.

Bills (-2)

Gennaro stands alone in picking the Buffalo Bills at home over the Dallas Cowboys. “Is a wide-open MVP race there for Josh Allen’s taking? Allen’s counterpart in this game, Dak Prescott, is currently a leading candidate for the award, pacing the NFL with 28 touchdown passes,” he wrote.

“But Allen quietly leads the league in total touchdowns with 35. Now, what if Allen knocks off Prescott in the comfy, outdoor confines of Highmark Stadium? Remember, the Cowboys are a dominant 7-0 at home, but just 3-3 on the road — and Dak’s personal performance reflects that discrepancy.

“Meanwhile, Buffalo’s quarterback has been a conquering hero at home. So, let’s say Allen and Co. get the job done on Sunday. The Bills finish out the season with a pair of bottom-dwellers (the Chargers and Patriots) before the finale in Miami, which could be the marquee matchup of Week 18.

“If Allen closes the campaign on a tear, leading Buffalo back from the dead and into the postseason with five straight wins, that’d give him a pretty decent case for MVP honors, no?”

Gennaro’s final score is 27-23, Buffalo.

Ravens (-3)

Moreover, the entire NFL.com panel predicts the Baltimore Ravens will win on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven head-to-head matchups with the Jags.

“The Jags rank better than the Ravens in two categories: passing offense (Jacksonville is ninth and the Baltimore is 19th) and rushing defense (Jacksonville is fourth and Baltimore is 12th),” Tom wrote.

“Even with Trevor Lawrence fully participating in practice again, I don’t think it’ll be enough against a Ravens team that is limiting its opponents to 4.3 yards per offensive play and outscoring them by an average of 11 points.”

Tom’s final score is 24-20, Ravens.

Dan also has Baltimore winning 26-22.

For all of the Week 15 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 15 expert picks are on the main page.