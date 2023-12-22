NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 16 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 16 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 16 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET for one of this week’s Monday Night Football games.

Buccaneers (-3)

The entire NFL.com staff picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “There’s a lot riding on this game. Both teams sit atop their respective divisions, but foes are hot on their heels,” Brooke wrote. “A huge thing to monitor: the health of Trevor Lawrence, who is in concussion protocol at publishing. If the franchise QB can go, he’ll need to be much better than he has been during the Jags’ three-game skid. “Since injuring his ankle in Week 13, he’s logged more turnovers (five) than touchdown passes (four) over the last two weeks. If he can’t go, it’ll be C.J. Beathard, who last made a start late in 2020, taking on a confident Baker Mayfield and the streaking Buccaneers. “Mayfield has seven total TDs to just one giveaway over the last two weeks, and though Tampa’s averaging just over 16 points per game at home in 2023, the Bucs are currently playing their best football of the season — a boat the Jags wish they were in right now.” Brooke’s pick is Bucs, 25-24. Ali also has Tampa Bay winning 23-20.

Dolphins (-1)

Gennaro and three others are riding with the Dallas Cowboys on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. “The Dolphins can’t beat anyone with a winning record! The Cowboys shrivel up outside of Jerry World!” he wrote.

“What happens when these two narratives collide at Hard Rock Stadium? Whose perceived fraudulence comes to pass?? I think it hinges on the biggest matchup advantage: Miami’s run game vs. Dallas’ run defense. The Cowboys just gave up 266 rushing yards to a Bills team that isn’t exactly known for its ground attack.

“Dan Quinn’s unit clearly missed its big man in the middle, Johnathan Hankins, the veteran run-stuffer who suffered a high ankle sprain in the second half of Dallas’ Week 14 throttling of Philadelphia.

“On Wednesday, Mike McCarthy said the hulking nose tackle would be “hard pressed to go” again this week. That’s a major problem against Mike McDaniel’s creative — and devastatingly effective — ground scheme.”

Gennaro’s final score is 28-24, Dolphins.

However, Ali has Dallas winning 27-24.

49ers (-5.5)

Additionally, Ali is the only NFL.com analyst predicting the Baltimore Ravens to upset the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Monday Night Football. Though, Brooke is sticking with the Niners. “Man, Santa delivered an absolute gem for Christmas this year! It’s the crown jewel of Week 16 and my midseason Super Bowl matchup,” she wrote.

“This game features three MVP candidates (Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey) and a pair of top-five offenses — which have scored at will for much of the season.

“But it’s the defenses that could most influence this outcome, as Baltimore leads the NFL in scoring D (allowing just 16.1 points per game) and sacks (50), and San Francisco is second in scoring D (16.7 ppg) and tops in takeaways (25).

“The major difference I see in these teams? The offensive weapons outside of the quarterback, especially with Baltimore losing Keaton Mitchell for the season. Advantage: Niners.”

Brooke’s final score is 30-24, Niners.

Ali’s pick is Ravens, 24-23.

For all of the Week 16 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 16 expert picks are on the main page.