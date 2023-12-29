NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 17 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 17 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 17 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cowboys (-5.5)

The entire NFL.com staff picked the Dallas Cowboys to win at home over the Detroit Lions this Saturday. Dallas has won 15 straight games at AT&T Stadium. However, the Cowboys are coming off back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. “Fourteen months ago, the Lions traveled to Dallas and embarrassed themselves, committing five second-half turnovers in an 18-point loss. With another defeat seven days later, Detroit fell to 1-6 on the season and 4-19-1 in the Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes era,” Gennaro wrote. “But something strange happened on the way to another ‘Same Old Lions’ regime washout: Detroit started winning. A lot. Over the last 13 months, this team has posted a 19-6 record. “This past Sunday, Detroit clinched its first division title in 30 years, cementing the notion that these are indeed the ‘Brand New Lions.’ So, why am I predicting another defeat in this week’s return to Jerry World? Well, this is an extremely tough spot for the visitors. “Fresh off two more road losses, an angry Dallas team returns home, where the 2023 Cowboys play like the 1993 Cowboys. Riding the weekly roller coaster that is this parity-driven league, it feels like a time for Dallas to go up and Detroit to go down.” Gennaro’s pick is Cowboys, 30-23. Ali also has Dallas winning 27-20.

Ravens (-3)

Furthermore, everyone also picked the Baltimore Ravens at home against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. “While looking for signs Baltimore might be vulnerable, I instead came away with a greater appreciation for the Ravens’ ability to succeed in nearly any kind of circumstance this season,” Tom wrote.

“They’ve won on the road, at home, against good teams, against bad teams, by huge margins and narrow ones. Miami has not shown that kind of resilience yet. The Dolphins could push Baltimore, but the Ravens will not flinch, not with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.”

Miami is 2-9 against the spread in its last 11 meetings with Baltimore. The Dolphins are 3-8 in their past 11 matchups with the Ravens as well. More importantly, Baltimore is on a five-game win streak.

Tom’s final score is 24-20, Ravens.

Likewise, Dan has Baltimore winning 28-23 as well.

Buccaneers (-2.5)

Moreover, everyone on the NFL.com panel predicts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win at home over the New Orleans Saints in this NFC South battle. “The Bucs enter this NFC South clash on a four-game win streak, with a quarterback playing lights out, a defense finding its groove and a division title at stake,” Ali added.

“They’re also at home, where they haven’t lost since late October. So, a lot of angles work in Tampa’s favor. But to me, the Bucs’ biggest X-factor in this matchup is their depth at the second level. Todd Bowles’ defense is one of the few in the league with the linebackers capable of mitigating Alvin Kamara’s versatility as both a runner and receiver.

“In fact, when these two teams met in Week 4 — a 26-9 Bucs win — Kamara had a whopping 13 receptions for a measly 33 yards. Tampa’s ability to contain Kamara while still taking away chunk plays contributed to Derek Carr’s abysmal 3.4 yards per attempt — the second-worst mark of his 10-year career.

“New Orleans’ quick-strike capability via Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed is concerning, but not enough for me to pick against these surging Bucs.”

Ali’s final score is 23-18, Bucs.

Plus, Brooke’s pick is Tampa Bay, 24-19.

For all of the Week 17 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 17 expert picks are on the main page.