The Jacksonville Jaguars waited over a decade for a chance to host Monday Night Football. Backed by a rising quarterback Trevor Lawrence making his 46th consecutive start, the Jaguars were igniting talk of a Super Bowl run.
Until, that is, Lawrence suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury during a 34-31 loss to the Jake Browning-led Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Stadium.
A fourth-year quarterback, Browning made his second career start and completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown pass, his first since 2020. The journeyman had been part of 23 transactions since 2019.
Twitter users reacted Monday to Lawrence’s injury and Browning’s coming out party.
The long-awaited prime-time scene at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars hosted Monday Night Football for the first time in 12 seasons and produced an “overtime thriller” …
Jags Bengals tonight in #duuuval pic.twitter.com/nI2mi2PDLt
Proud father promotes son for prime time …
Jaguars' Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson, to make NFL debut on 'Monday Night Football'https://t.co/m0VwSCy4wy
In a game that featured five ties, the most in any NFL game this season, Jaguars’ Travis Etienne Jr. opened the scoring with a 4-yard run, the lone score during the first quarter …
Travis Etienne Jr Rushing TD (8) pic.twitter.com/SWU9tFTrPw
Bengals running back Joe Mixon displayed equal amounts of power and grace to tie score at 7-all early in the second period. Mixon and his dancing crew earned bonus entertainment points …
Joe Mixon stays up and gets in! Bengals tie it up 🔥 #MNF pic.twitter.com/ANC2rRNU7T
Before suffering an injury, Lawrence hit Evan Engram for a 22-yard score as the Jaguars claimed a 14-7 lead, but failed to pull away …
Trevor Lawrence connects with Evan Engram for 6! #ClemsonNFL
Continuing the game’s trend, Mixon scored his second TD of the first half, a 2-yarder with 1:04 left in the second quarter, to pull the Bengals into a 14-14 tie …
Joe Mixon has topped 20 fantasy points …
… IN THE FIRST HALF!!!! pic.twitter.com/V8jB5YMDof
It didn’t take Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to make a second-half difference, collecting a 76-yarder from Browning …
Ja’Marr Chase house-call 💥⚡️pic.twitter.com/rd0NTcsAj6
Chase continues to chase history, recording his third consecutive 80-catch, 1,000-yard campaign. Only former WR Chad Ochocinco has more in franchise annuals …
HISTORY: #Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase has joined the great A.J. Green as the only players in team history to have three straight 1k yard+ seasons to start their career, per @char_cliff.
Jaguars rookie Parker Washington executed a memorable first career TD, collecting a deflected pass and keeping his feet in-bounds, tying the game at 21-all with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter …
Look it in, young blood!@CPW11_ | #CINvsJAX on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Caot1meP3b
Cue commentary from the Mannings. Jaguars’ Josh Allen intercepted Tyler Boyd on a questionable trick play, resulting in the game’s first turnover …
Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Kay Adams react to the Bengals' trick play disaster (and gift to the Jaguars). 🏈📺🎙️😂 #MNF #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/kZ6z04IWM2
Taking advantage of the turnover, Lawrence slam-dunked on fourth-and-one, handing the Jaguars a 28-21, third-quarter advantage …
Trevor Lawrence used his entire wingspan to get this touchdown. 😳 pic.twitter.com/f0WShxl77w
Not to be outdone from one yard out, Browning scored to pull the teams even, again …
JB6 with the QB sneak TD!! #Bengals Game is all tied up at 28!
On a third-and-10 play with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, Lawrence was awkwardly sacked. Was the Jaguars’ season sacked as well? Here was an early diagnosis …
Trevor Lawrence #duuuval
Ankle get stepped on (video 1) consistent with a sprain.
Knee goes into hyperflexion (video 2) which is a common mechanism for a PCL injury.
Really hoping I’m wrong on this one pic.twitter.com/xpzgBGCRr8
Lawrence was helped into the locker room for medical attention. As of overtime, he was still questionable to return …
No cart for Trevor Lawrence wild a bold move by the Jags… pic.twitter.com/8KHe7gRF2E
Lawrence showed his frustration, while Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson appeared thankful he wouldn’t have to contend with the Jaguars’ starter any more Monday night …
Trey Hendrickson praying for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/HcM2znvPWv
When Evan McPherson hit a 54-yard field goal with 2:28 to go, the Bengals had the look of a winner …
Bengals fan beardpic.twitter.com/DmM0VolMt6
But Brandon McManus connected from 40 yards out to force overtime …
Brandon McManus ties it up with 26 seconds left!
📺: #CINvsJAX on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/JZL7uE8ZOm pic.twitter.com/6LCyKnfmpC
Pulling the Bengals (6-6) back to .500 and keeping their playoff hopes alive – for now – McPherson hit the 48-yard game-winner …
Evan McPherson wins it in OT! #CINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/QTr5ljCD6d
Bengals center Ted Karras summed it up the best: “Overtime thriller” …
Overtime THRILLER @_teddy_k pic.twitter.com/wK5OZhbnuq
