The Jacksonville Jaguars waited over a decade for a chance to host Monday Night Football. Backed by a rising quarterback Trevor Lawrence making his 46th consecutive start, the Jaguars were igniting talk of a Super Bowl run.

Until, that is, Lawrence suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury during a 34-31 loss to the Jake Browning-led Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Stadium.

A fourth-year quarterback, Browning made his second career start and completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown pass, his first since 2020. The journeyman had been part of 23 transactions since 2019.

Twitter users reacted Monday to Lawrence’s injury and Browning’s coming out party.

The long-awaited prime-time scene at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars hosted Monday Night Football for the first time in 12 seasons and produced an “overtime thriller” …

Proud father promotes son for prime time …

Jaguars' Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson, to make NFL debut on 'Monday Night Football'https://t.co/m0VwSCy4wy — altheboss (@AlTheBoss03) December 4, 2023

In a game that featured five ties, the most in any NFL game this season, Jaguars’ Travis Etienne Jr. opened the scoring with a 4-yard run, the lone score during the first quarter …

Travis Etienne Jr Rushing TD (8) pic.twitter.com/SWU9tFTrPw — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) December 5, 2023

Bengals running back Joe Mixon displayed equal amounts of power and grace to tie score at 7-all early in the second period. Mixon and his dancing crew earned bonus entertainment points …

Joe Mixon stays up and gets in! Bengals tie it up 🔥 #MNF pic.twitter.com/ANC2rRNU7T — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) December 5, 2023

Before suffering an injury, Lawrence hit Evan Engram for a 22-yard score as the Jaguars claimed a 14-7 lead, but failed to pull away …

Continuing the game’s trend, Mixon scored his second TD of the first half, a 2-yarder with 1:04 left in the second quarter, to pull the Bengals into a 14-14 tie …

Joe Mixon has topped 20 fantasy points … … IN THE FIRST HALF!!!! pic.twitter.com/V8jB5YMDof — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 5, 2023

It didn’t take Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to make a second-half difference, collecting a 76-yarder from Browning …

Chase continues to chase history, recording his third consecutive 80-catch, 1,000-yard campaign. Only former WR Chad Ochocinco has more in franchise annuals …

HISTORY: #Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase has joined the great A.J. Green as the only players in team history to have three straight 1k yard+ seasons to start their career, per @char_cliff. 👏 pic.twitter.com/GCtgQ81jhk — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 5, 2023

Jaguars rookie Parker Washington executed a memorable first career TD, collecting a deflected pass and keeping his feet in-bounds, tying the game at 21-all with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter …

Cue commentary from the Mannings. Jaguars’ Josh Allen intercepted Tyler Boyd on a questionable trick play, resulting in the game’s first turnover …

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Kay Adams react to the Bengals' trick play disaster (and gift to the Jaguars). 🏈📺🎙️😂 #MNF #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/kZ6z04IWM2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2023

Taking advantage of the turnover, Lawrence slam-dunked on fourth-and-one, handing the Jaguars a 28-21, third-quarter advantage …

Trevor Lawrence used his entire wingspan to get this touchdown. 😳 pic.twitter.com/f0WShxl77w — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 5, 2023

Not to be outdone from one yard out, Browning scored to pull the teams even, again …

JB6 with the QB sneak TD!! #Bengals Game is all tied up at 28! pic.twitter.com/K2bXmuMADQ — Who Dey Hype (@Bengals_Hype) December 5, 2023

On a third-and-10 play with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, Lawrence was awkwardly sacked. Was the Jaguars’ season sacked as well? Here was an early diagnosis …

Trevor Lawrence #duuuval Ankle get stepped on (video 1) consistent with a sprain. Knee goes into hyperflexion (video 2) which is a common mechanism for a PCL injury. Really hoping I’m wrong on this one pic.twitter.com/xpzgBGCRr8 — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) December 5, 2023

Lawrence was helped into the locker room for medical attention. As of overtime, he was still questionable to return …

No cart for Trevor Lawrence wild a bold move by the Jags… pic.twitter.com/8KHe7gRF2E — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 5, 2023

Lawrence showed his frustration, while Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson appeared thankful he wouldn’t have to contend with the Jaguars’ starter any more Monday night …

Trey Hendrickson praying for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/HcM2znvPWv — Charlie Ann Fuller (@CharlieAnnFull) December 5, 2023

When Evan McPherson hit a 54-yard field goal with 2:28 to go, the Bengals had the look of a winner …

But Brandon McManus connected from 40 yards out to force overtime …

Pulling the Bengals (6-6) back to .500 and keeping their playoff hopes alive – for now – McPherson hit the 48-yard game-winner …

Bengals center Ted Karras summed it up the best: “Overtime thriller” …