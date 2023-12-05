NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Watch As Jaguars Suffer 2 Monday Night Football Losses: QB Trevor Lawrence, Rare Prime-Time Matchup Vs. Bengals At EverBank Stadium

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
trevor lawrence sacked on mnf vs bengals (1)

The Jacksonville Jaguars waited over a decade for a chance to host Monday Night Football. Backed by a rising quarterback Trevor Lawrence making his 46th consecutive start, the Jaguars were igniting talk of a Super Bowl run.

Until, that is, Lawrence suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury during a 34-31 loss to the Jake Browning-led Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Stadium.

A fourth-year quarterback, Browning made his second career start and completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown pass, his first since 2020. The journeyman had been part of 23 transactions since 2019.

Twitter users reacted Monday to Lawrence’s injury and Browning’s coming out party.

The long-awaited prime-time scene at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars hosted Monday Night Football for the first time in 12 seasons and produced an “overtime thriller” …

Proud father promotes son for prime time …

In a game that featured five ties, the most in any NFL game this season, Jaguars’ Travis Etienne Jr. opened the scoring with a 4-yard run, the lone score during the first quarter …

Bengals running back Joe Mixon displayed equal amounts of power and grace to tie score at 7-all early in the second period. Mixon and his dancing crew earned bonus entertainment points …

Before suffering an injury, Lawrence hit Evan Engram for a 22-yard score as the Jaguars claimed a 14-7 lead, but failed to pull away …

Continuing the game’s trend, Mixon scored his second TD of the first half, a 2-yarder with 1:04 left in the second quarter, to pull the Bengals into a 14-14 tie …

It didn’t take Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to make a second-half difference, collecting a 76-yarder from Browning …

Chase continues to chase history, recording his third consecutive 80-catch, 1,000-yard campaign. Only former WR Chad Ochocinco has more in franchise annuals …

Jaguars rookie Parker Washington executed a memorable first career TD, collecting a deflected pass and keeping his feet in-bounds, tying the game at 21-all with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter …

Cue commentary from the Mannings. Jaguars’ Josh Allen intercepted Tyler Boyd on a questionable trick play, resulting in the game’s first turnover …

Taking advantage of the turnover, Lawrence slam-dunked on fourth-and-one, handing the Jaguars a 28-21, third-quarter advantage …

Not to be outdone from one yard out, Browning scored to pull the teams even, again …

On a third-and-10 play with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, Lawrence was awkwardly sacked. Was the Jaguars’ season sacked as well? Here was an early diagnosis …

Lawrence was helped into the locker room for medical attention. As of overtime, he was still questionable to return …

Lawrence showed his frustration, while Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson appeared thankful he wouldn’t have to contend with the Jaguars’ starter any more Monday night …

When Evan McPherson hit a 54-yard field goal with 2:28 to go, the Bengals had the look of a winner …

But Brandon McManus connected from 40 yards out to force overtime …

Pulling the Bengals (6-6) back to .500 and keeping their playoff hopes alive – for now – McPherson hit the 48-yard game-winner …

Bengals center Ted Karras summed it up the best: “Overtime thriller” …

Topics  
Bengals Jaguars Monday Night Football NFL News and Rumors Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)

NFL Week 14: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6)
Bengals vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay: +355 SGP For Monday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0)
Bengals vs. Jaguars Monday Night Football Player Props: Jake Browning Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning
Bengals vs. Jaguars: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
How to Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 2 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 1 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Week 13 Must-See Game: San Francisco 49ers Vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Dec 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top