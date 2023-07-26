Featured

NFL Offseason: Dolphins Reportedly Tried Trading For Saquon Barkley Amidst Holdout

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

During the offseason, the New York Giants received trade offers for star running back Saquon Barkley from two teams, one of which was the Miami Dolphins, as reported by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Despite the offers, the Giants remained firm in their stance of not wanting to trade Barkley this year, putting an end to the rumors.

Barkley Looked Destined for a Holdout

Barkley’s contract negotiations with the Giants had hit a roadblock, leading to speculation that he might be traded. The Giants had placed the franchise tag on him earlier in the offseason but failed to reach a multi-year deal before the July 17 deadline. As a result, Barkley was not expected to report to training camp. However, he surprised everyone by signing a new one-year contract reportedly worth up to $11 million on Tuesday.

In response to the trade rumors, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk revealed that the Giants reached out to several teams, around a dozen, looking for potential trade partners, at the behest of Barkley’s representation. Barkley himself reacted to this report on social media, seemingly denying the claim.

Dolphins Still Looking for an RB

The Miami Dolphins had been active in pursuing star running backs during the offseason, and Barkley was one of the names linked to them. Additionally, Dalvin Cook was also on their radar, but the Minnesota Vikings released him in June, and he remains unsigned.

In 2022, Barkley had an impressive season, showcasing his talent as one of the best running backs in the NFL. He recorded 1,650 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns, which earned him his second Pro Bowl berth.

As Barkley and the Giants resolve their contract situation, it’s clear that he remains a valuable asset for the team and will continue to be a significant factor in their offensive strategy for the upcoming season.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
Anaheim Ducks v Boston Bruins

NHL Offseason: Bruins’ legend Patrice Bergeron Hangs ‘Em Up After 19 Seasons

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Rams Wanted to Restructure Matthew Stafford’s Contract
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 18 2023
Featured
Josh-Naylor-Bo-Naylor-021923-Getty-FTR
Naylor Brothers Make History With Multi-Run Home Runs In Same Inning For Same Team
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 15 2023
Featured
01h5b0ffhqtqffw9fnqs
MLB: Padres Kick Off Second Half By Trading for Rays’ Ben Gamel
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 14 2023
Featured
Soccer: International Champions Cup-FC Barcelona at Tottenham Hotspur
Festival of Football, Preseason Tournament Will Feature Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Tottenham
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 14 2023
Featured
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Offseason: RB Joe Mixon, Bengals Restructure Contract for 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 14 2023
Featured
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
Josh Jacobs Will Not Report to Training Camp Without New Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top