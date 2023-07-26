During the offseason, the New York Giants received trade offers for star running back Saquon Barkley from two teams, one of which was the Miami Dolphins, as reported by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Despite the offers, the Giants remained firm in their stance of not wanting to trade Barkley this year, putting an end to the rumors.

Per @ProFootballTalk, Saquon Barkley’s representatives requested a trade but the Giants couldn’t find any takers who would match their asking price in terms of compensation + Saquon’s contract desire. https://t.co/rf9SBG1BPx — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) July 25, 2023

Barkley Looked Destined for a Holdout

Barkley’s contract negotiations with the Giants had hit a roadblock, leading to speculation that he might be traded. The Giants had placed the franchise tag on him earlier in the offseason but failed to reach a multi-year deal before the July 17 deadline. As a result, Barkley was not expected to report to training camp. However, he surprised everyone by signing a new one-year contract reportedly worth up to $11 million on Tuesday.

In response to the trade rumors, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk revealed that the Giants reached out to several teams, around a dozen, looking for potential trade partners, at the behest of Barkley’s representation. Barkley himself reacted to this report on social media, seemingly denying the claim.

Dolphins Still Looking for an RB

The Miami Dolphins had been active in pursuing star running backs during the offseason, and Barkley was one of the names linked to them. Additionally, Dalvin Cook was also on their radar, but the Minnesota Vikings released him in June, and he remains unsigned.

In 2022, Barkley had an impressive season, showcasing his talent as one of the best running backs in the NFL. He recorded 1,650 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns, which earned him his second Pro Bowl berth.

As Barkley and the Giants resolve their contract situation, it’s clear that he remains a valuable asset for the team and will continue to be a significant factor in their offensive strategy for the upcoming season.