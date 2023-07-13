Featured

NFL Offseason: Jets, DT Quinnen Williams reportedly agreed to $96M deal

Author image
Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
The Jets have extended their defensive leader

According to NFL Network, the New York Jets and star defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams have reached an agreement on a lucrative four-year contract worth $96 million. The deal includes an impressive $66 million in guarantees, solidifying Williams’ position as one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the league, second only to Aaron Donald.

The Anchor of the Jets’ Defense

Williams, who is 25 years old, had a breakout season in 2022, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro honors. He made a significant impact on the field, recording impressive statistics including 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 55 tackles (12 for loss), four passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Since being drafted as the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has been a pillar of strength and consistency for the Jets’ defense.

Under Williams’ leadership and dominant presence, the Jets’ defense has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as one of the league’s best units. In the previous season, the team ranked fourth in both yards allowed and points allowed, a testament to the impact Williams has had on their overall performance.

This long-term contract signifies the Jets’ commitment to Williams as a cornerstone of their defense for the foreseeable future. His exceptional playmaking ability, disruptive presence on the field, and consistent production have made him an invaluable asset to the team’s success. With Williams anchoring their defensive line, the Jets can expect continued improvement and a formidable defense that will challenge opposing offenses.

The signing of this lucrative contract not only recognizes Williams’ outstanding contributions but also underscores his importance to the Jets’ long-term plans. As he enters the prime of his career, Williams has the opportunity to further solidify his legacy as one of the premier defensive tackles in the league while continuing to make a significant impact on the field for the New York Jets.

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
