Featured

NFL Offseason: Patriots Agree to Three Year Deal With DeVante Parker

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
960x0

The Patriots Lock Up DeVante Parker

The New England Patriots have shown their confidence in wide receiver DeVante Parker by agreeing to a three-year contract extension with him. The deal is reportedly worth up to $33 million, including $14 million in guarantees. Parker had one year remaining on his previous contract with a base salary of $5.7 million and a cap hit of $6.2 million, but this extension adds two more years, keeping him under contract with the Patriots until 2025.

A Solid First Year in New England

Last offseason, Parker was traded to the Patriots from the Miami Dolphins, where he had spent the first seven seasons of his career. Although he didn’t achieve any career highs in his first season with New England, he put up solid numbers with 31 catches on 47 targets, 539 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Throughout his career, Parker has faced challenges in terms of consistency and staying healthy. He dealt with a concussion and a knee injury last season, which caused him to miss some games. However, when he is at his best, Parker is known for stretching the field and establishing a good connection with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The signing of Parker raises questions about the Patriots’ pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, a former All-Pro wide receiver who recently visited the team after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. Parker was initially seen as a potential cut candidate to create salary cap space for Hopkins, but with his contract extension, it seems he is now firmly a part of the Patriots’ plans, likely with a reduced cap number. It has been reported that Parker’s extension should not impact the pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins.

The extension for Parker may indicate that the Patriots have other plans in motion. Only time will tell what further moves they have in store. Nevertheless, it is evident that the Patriots value Parker’s contributions and believe he can make a significant impact on their offense in the coming years.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
download (21)

NHL Draft: Blackhawks Officially Snag Phenom Prospect Connor Bedard First Overall

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
Colts Isaiah Rodgers
NFL Report: Colts’ Rodgers Included In Group of Players Set to Receive 1-Year Gambling Suspension
Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
bng-l-web-com-0805-262
The Match 2023: Teams, Format, Prize Money, How to Watch & More
Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
Featured
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers
NFL Offseason: Dolphins Extend Offer to RB Dalvin Cook
Author image Colin Lynch  •  7h
Featured
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
MLB: Ohtani Completes Feat Not Done By AL Pitcher in 60 Years, Is Still Underrated
Author image Colin Lynch  •  7h
Featured
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets Gearing up to Offer Fred VanVleet Max Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  9h
Featured
Verlander Warm Up
MLB: Mets’ Verlander At a Loss For Why Mets Struggles Continue
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top