The Patriots Lock Up DeVante Parker

The New England Patriots have shown their confidence in wide receiver DeVante Parker by agreeing to a three-year contract extension with him. The deal is reportedly worth up to $33 million, including $14 million in guarantees. Parker had one year remaining on his previous contract with a base salary of $5.7 million and a cap hit of $6.2 million, but this extension adds two more years, keeping him under contract with the Patriots until 2025.

Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker’s long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE. pic.twitter.com/0aEUVhZedU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2023

A Solid First Year in New England

Last offseason, Parker was traded to the Patriots from the Miami Dolphins, where he had spent the first seven seasons of his career. Although he didn’t achieve any career highs in his first season with New England, he put up solid numbers with 31 catches on 47 targets, 539 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Throughout his career, Parker has faced challenges in terms of consistency and staying healthy. He dealt with a concussion and a knee injury last season, which caused him to miss some games. However, when he is at his best, Parker is known for stretching the field and establishing a good connection with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The signing of Parker raises questions about the Patriots’ pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, a former All-Pro wide receiver who recently visited the team after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. Parker was initially seen as a potential cut candidate to create salary cap space for Hopkins, but with his contract extension, it seems he is now firmly a part of the Patriots’ plans, likely with a reduced cap number. It has been reported that Parker’s extension should not impact the pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins.

The extension for Parker may indicate that the Patriots have other plans in motion. Only time will tell what further moves they have in store. Nevertheless, it is evident that the Patriots value Parker’s contributions and believe he can make a significant impact on their offense in the coming years.