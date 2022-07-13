NFL Player Rankings: Predicting the Top 20 NFL Quarterbacks in 2022

The quarterback position is the most important position in the NFL, and perhaps, all of sports. Teams that make the NFL Playoffs and make a deep Super Bowl run usually have a top-notch QB under center. Below, we will give the top 20 NFL quarterbacks by season’s end and predict which QBs will have the best 2022 season.

Projecting the Top-20 NFL Quarterbacks Before the 2022 Regular Season

The NFL is filled with talented quarterbacks under center, including a mix of savvy veterans and dynamic young signal-callers that are changing the way the position is being played.

Arguably the most talented quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has been sensational since he took over the starting job for the Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers’ legend Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady is… well, Tom Brady. He is the GOAT.

Los Angeles Chargers’ phenom Justin Herbert has been passing at a historic pace in his first two seasons.

Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen is not just dangerous throwing the ball but he takes over games by using his legs as well.

And finally, Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow took the franchise to its first Super Bowl since 1985 in just his second season after tearing his ACL midway through his rookie year.

Below, we’ll take a look at the top NFL quarterbacks and predict which QBs will have the best 2022 season.

Ranking the Top 20 NFL Quarterbacks in 2022 (11-20)

With the addition of A.J. Brown on the outside, Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts is among the quarterbacks expected to take a major leap in 2022.

Not so fast.

We’re predicting Hurts to land outside the top-15, just behind other talented, young QBs like Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, and Trevor Lawrence.

Below, we will list which NFL quarterbacks will rank 11th to 20th in the 2022-23 season.

20. Baker Mayfield

19. Matt Ryan

18. Jalen Hurts

17. Mac Jones

16. Tua Tagovailoa

15. Kirk Cousins

14. Trevor Lawrence

13. Deshaun Watson

12. Kyler Murray

11. Dak Prescott

Predicting the Top-10 Quarterbacks in the NFL in 2022

Now we get to the cream of the crop.

A few talented quarterbacks failed to make our top-10 list, including Dallas Cowboys’ gunslinger Dak Prescott and darkhorse NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray.

Find out who beat them out for a spot in our top-10 list below.

10. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr had himself a good year in 2021. He completed 68.4% of his passes and he threw for 4,804 passing yards and 23 passing TDs. He ranked fifth in the league in passing yards last season.

Carr led the Raiders to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth, despite a year full of controversy.

Since 2014, Carr leads the NFL with 30 game-winning drives.

The Raiders brought Carr a huge offensive weapon. Star WR Davante Adams is Carr’s new number one weapon.

Adams, along with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow give Carr the best weapons he has had in his career.

This will be Carr’s best season in his career.

9. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson’s down year in 2021 was a 25/6 TD/INT ratio

Wilson missed a little over a month of action last year due to needing surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand.

He never looked fully healthy after the surgery and he may have rushed back too early, leading to a down year.

In 2020, Wilson threw for 40 passing TDs and he was tied with Tom Brady for the second-most passing TDs that year.

In Denver, he has RB Javonte Williams, WRs Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and TE Albert Okwuegbunam.

Wilson has young talented weapons and a very good defense, which will help Wilson win a lot of games in 2022.

We will be reminded in 2022 that Russell Wilson remains one of the best QBs in the NFL.

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

People seem to forget Lamar Jackson won the MVP in 2019.

Before being injured early in week 12 last year, Jackson had the Ravens at a 7-3 record. This was despite numerous injuries on both sides of the ball.

Baltimore would end up winning the game in week 12. However, from weeks 13-18, the Ravens lost each game Jackson was out and they missed the playoffs.

Jackson put himself in the MVP conversation before getting injured last year.

Baltimore has a very good offensive line and Jackson is the biggest dual-threat QB in the league.

Jackson had over 1,000 rushing yards in 2019 and 2020. He had 767 rushing yards in 12 games last year.

Being back at full strength, Jackson will have another big year under center.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams gave up a lot to trade for Matthew Stafford because they felt he gave them the best chance to win a Super Bowl.

Well, the risk paid off and Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl last season.

He threw for 4,886 passing yards and 41 passing TDs last year. He ranked third in passing yards and second in passing TDs.

The Rams have surrounded Stafford with a ton of talent.

Cooper Kupp was the best WR in the NFL last year and he could not be covered.

Los Angeles signed WR Allen Robinson as another weapon for Stafford.

Stafford will have another big year and will win a lot of games on a very good team.

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

It feels silly to leave the reigning back-to-back MVP off the top five list but this is a prediction for the 2022 season.

Davante Adams is no longer on the team and he is considered to be a top 2 WR in the league.

Rodgers’ weapons are suspect and this will hinder his performance this season.

Rodgers had a ridiculous 37/4 TD/INT ratio last season.

He once again came short in the playoffs, which has become a trend for Rodgers throughout his NFL career.

The NFL has a ton of very good QBs. Without a top WR, Rodgers will not have a top-five QB performance for the 2022 season.

Who Will Be The Top-Five NFL QBs in 2022-2023?

Reigning Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford and back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers narrowly missed out on the top-five.

While Tom Brady kicks off the list of the best NFL quarterbacks, the signal-caller at number 1 might be a bit of a surprise.

Check out our list of the top-five quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2022-23 season below.

5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The GOAT Tom Brady led the league in passing yards and passing TDs last season, at the young age of 44.

The MVP discussion was between him and Rodgers but the voters ultimately went with Rodgers.

Brady will not have two of his top targets this season, which he had last year.

As of now, Rob Gronkowski has retired. This could change and he may decide to come back but currently, he will not be playing in 2022.

Antonio Brown was on the team for most of the season last year. Well, he went full Antonio Brown and left mid-game in week 17 last year.

Still, Brady has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and a very good offensive line.

Brady will have a great 2022 season and have a top-five QB performance.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow tore his ACL midway through his rookie season.

In his second season, he took the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl and just fell short of getting a ring.

He threw for 4,611 passing yards and 34 passing TDs last year. He ranked sixth in passing yards and first in passing yards per attempt. Burrow only had 520 passing attempts, but still ranked sixth in passing yards.

He completed 70,4% of his passes last year.

The Bengals spent their offseason fixing their offensive line, which will make Burrow’s job a lot easier.

Ja’Marr Chase in just his rookie season solidified himself as a top WR.

Chase and Tee Higgins form one of the best WR duos in the NFL.

In his third year, Burrow will take another huge step forward and he will have a huge 2022 season.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is considered by many as the best QB in the NFL right now. If this was an article on the best QB entering the 2022 season, Mahomes would be my number one.

However, this article is a prediction of which QB will have the best 2022 season.

Mahomes threw for 4,839 passing yards and 37 passing TDs last year. He ranked fourth in passing yards and passing TDs.

Tyreek Hill, Mahomes’ number one WR since he took over the starting job, is no longer on the team.

The Chiefs brought in JuJu Smith-Schuster and paired with Travis Kelce, Mahomes still has weapons to work with.

Kansas City’s offensive line is very good.

Despite losing Hill, Mahomes will still have a fantastic 2022 season.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

According to BetOnline, one of the best NFL betting sites, Josh Allen is the odds-on favorite to win MVP.

This means the expectation is Allen will have the best 2022 season out of any QB or player.

Allen threw for 4,407 passing yards, 36 passing TDs, ran for 763 rushing yards, and had six rushing TDs last year.

Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox emerged as very reliable targets last season.

Jamison Crowder was brought in to replace Cole Beasley in the slot.

Stefon Diggs remains one of the best WRs in the league and an excellent route runner.

Buffalo has one of the better offensive lines in the league.

Allen is looking at a monster 2022 season.

The Best NFL Quarterback In 2022 Will Be…

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert will have the best season out of any QB in the league in 2022

BetOnline does not think this is far-fetched at all, as they have Herbert having the second-best odds to win MVP.

We actually predicted Justin Herbert will actually win NFL MVP. For him to win MVP, he will have the best season of any QB in 2022.

Last year, Herbert threw 5,014 passing yards and 38 passing TDs. He was second in passing yards and third in passing TDs last season.

Year 3 is when QBs take the biggest leap, which means we have yet to even see the best of Herbert.

The Chargers spent a lot of money on fixing their defense. This will help Herbert win a lot more games, which is a factor in winning MVP.

In round one, the Chargers took offensive lineman Zion Johnson. They drafted LT Rashawn Slater last year and he was terrific. With a very good offensive line, this will help Herbert even more.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are a very good WR duo. Austin Ekeler has a ton of receiving skills out of the backfield.

Herbert is going to take another huge step forward and he will have the best season out of any QB in 2022.