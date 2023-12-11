NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 14: Fans Watch Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young Fail To Make Big Plays As New Orleans Saints Earned NFC South Win At Caesars Superdome

Jeff Hawkins
During a drowsy first half that featured a combined 58 net passing yards, the lowest in the NFL this season, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young and New Orleans Saints veteran Derek Carr struggled to generate any offensive buzz.

Young went 3 of 15 for 29 yards and a lost fumble over the opening 30 minutes.

Carr endured constant dissatisfaction Sunday from the home crowd at Caesars Superdome.

Until, that is, questionable fourth-down execution by the Panthers eventually caught up to the league’s worst franchise.

Twitter users reacted to Carr throwing two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, leading the Saints to a 28-6 victory over the Panthers.

Playing for a chance to move into first place in the NFC South, linebacker Demario Davis attempted to fire up his Saints teammates prior to Sunday’s kickoff …

Attempting to set a first-quarter tone, Saints running back Alvin Kamara carried a crew of Carolina defenders for a few extra yards …

Placekicker Blake Grupe hooked a 29-yard field goal on the Saints’ opening possession. It was Grupe’s second miss inside 30 yards and the first missed FG attempt versus the Panthers this season …

Under pressure, Young suffered a first-quarter strip-sack after initially being ruled an interception. On their opening three drives, which featured two three-and-outs and the turnover, the Panthers produced just 39 first-quarter yards …

Breaking a scoreless tie on the first play of the second quarter, running back Alvin Kamara reached the end zone following a 9-yard run. The Saints finally benefitted from good field position. Nineteen of the Saints’ first 20 snaps came inside the Panthers’ territory …

Chuba Hubbard, one of the few emerging offensive threats on the Panthers’ roster, suffered a second-quarter injury, but rose and clicked his heels. It’s unlikely he wished to go to Kansas, though. Forget the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs, the Saints were proving to be a tough enough challenge …

Tarik Cohen (33) lined up in front of Nephi Sewell, but the Panthers’ backup running back failed to execute a block as the Saints’ linebacker rambled straight to punter Johnny Hekker and forced a fumble (not a blocked punt). The turnover led to Jackson’s special teams TD and a 14-3 advantage …

Capping a wild final minute of the first half, Young failed to produce a big momentum shift. The first-year signal-caller had a chance to prove the doubters wrong that he can throw a deep NFL ball. But then the No. 1 overall draft pick last April overthrew rookie Jonanthan Mingo with 12 seconds remaining …

After linebacker Frankie Luvu produced the Panthers’ lone sack Sunday, center Erik McCoy and Carr took their frustrations out on each other en route to the sideline. The unit regrouped in the fourth quarter, however. After the game, Carr told The Associated Press: “There really is nothing wrong. We had a moment. I’ve had some of those moments in my 10 years a lot of times, with a coach, with a teammate, somebody. You always circle back and make it right and keep going.” …

Special teams let the Panthers down Sunday. After Hekker was credited with a fumble on a punt attempt, placekicker Eddy Pineiro, who earlier hit two field goals, struck the left upright and missed a 41-yard field goal at 13:35 of the fourth quarter …

Hearing jeers for much of Sunday’s game, Carr finally hit on a big play, connecting with rookie A.T. Perry on a diving, 43-yard reception. It was the rookie’s fifth catch of the season. In the five drives prior to Perry’s catch, the Saints compiled just 35 yards …

Taking advantage of the Carr-Perry connection, the Saints claimed a 21-6 lead on Chris Olave’s 7-yard TD catch …

Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham is still making plays, giving the Saints a big late lead. He also made $20,000 for a certain bettor, according to DraftKings Sportsbook …

Final score: Saints 28, Panthers 6

Kamara and the Saints simply brushed their NFC South rival aside to improve to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 6-7. The win helped create a three-way tie for first place with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints …

NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
