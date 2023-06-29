Featured

NFLPA Holds Vote, Elects First New Director in 14 Years

Colin Lynch
After 14 years, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has appointed a new executive director. Lloyd Howell has been elected as the union’s fourth executive director, succeeding DeMaurice Smith. Howell brings with him a wealth of corporate experience, having spent 34 years at management consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. He held various roles at the firm, including chief financial officer and treasurer, as well as heading the civil and commercial group. Howell also serves on the boards of Moody Corporation and General Electric Healthcare, and he is a trustee at the University of Pennsylvania.

Howell Has Quite the Resume

Despite not having prior experience in the sports industry, Howell believes his background and leadership skills will be attractive to the players. He expressed his enthusiasm for driving the union’s goals and fostering solidarity among the players. Howell sees himself as a servant to the players, aiming to understand their interests and priorities. He acknowledged that he has a learning curve regarding the specifics of NFL-related matters, but he is confident in his ability to quickly understand and contribute with the support of the players.

The selection of Howell as the executive director followed a thorough 16-month process. The NFLPA engaged an executive search firm, sought counsel from a legal counselor, and involved input from the executive committee. The executive board, including NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, treasurer Alex Mack, and several vice presidents, unanimously decided to keep the search confidential to ensure that player decisions were not influenced by external factors.

Howell Wins the Vote

The broader board of player representatives recently learned about the finalists and participated in the voting process. The vote, facilitated by a third-party counting service, included representatives from 30 of the 32 NFL teams. The exact breakdown of the votes was not disclosed, but Howell emerged as the winner. Howell’s election was met with congratulations from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who expressed his desire to work with Howell and his team to enhance the game and make it safer and more appealing to fans worldwide.

With a new executive director at the helm, the NFLPA looks forward to a fresh chapter and the pursuit of its objectives under Howell’s leadership.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

