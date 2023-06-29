Without any of the teams trading out of their position, the first 10 overall picks of Wednesday’s NHL Draft went off as scheduled in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here’s how the picks played out.

The Predators organization was prepared to put on a show …

Nashville proved it had street smarts …

So we walked around downtown Nashville talking to hockey fans about the 2023 NHL Draft. And then this happened. @NHLBlackhawks come get your GM! pic.twitter.com/zuZjGxhHdf — PenaltyBoxRadio (@PenaltyBoxRadio) June 28, 2023

Top prospect Connor Bedard looked ready for his moment …

Red carpet Connor. 🤩 #NHLDraft We're moments away from the First Round of the Upper Deck NHL Draft at 7p ET on @espn, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/KitiTomtkY — NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2023

Was anyone surprised by the first-overall selection? …

The moment Connor Bedard became a member of the Chicago Blackhawks 👏 (🎥: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/P3WPAIUugD — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 28, 2023

The top pick speaks …

Connor has a message for all the fans 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/w6h7jjbNDH — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 29, 2023

Leo the Duck at No. 2 …

With the second overall pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, the @AnaheimDucks select… 🎙️ Leo Carlsson! pic.twitter.com/JxIINsmpw5 — NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2023

Adam Fantilli, a Michigan man, called the third overall pick a month ago …

Back in May, @AdamFantilli told us what team he'd like to go to most… 👀 #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/diBMaEkCNz — NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2023

The top trio …

The fourth-overall pick is going coast to coast …

The Canadiens’ fifth-round pick was not a no-name selection …

Turned on the NHL Draft just to see Carey Price completely blank while announcing the name of Montreal’s fifth overall pick pic.twitter.com/N2vPRgfKri — karan (@905Kar) June 28, 2023

Grading the Coyotes’ sixth-overall selection …

Now that the Flyers used the seventh overall pick on a Russian under KHL contract for three seasons, how can the rebuilding franchise get possibly the second-best talent in the draft to North America soon? …

With the 7th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, YOUR Philadelphia Flyers select Matvei Michkov!! LET’S GO!#2023NHLDraft #ShowYourFlyer pic.twitter.com/RLH5qOn624 — Maher Media (@MaherMediaCo) June 29, 2023

DC is receiving a tough guy with the eighth pick …

Washington Capitals select Ryan Leonard with eighth overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft https://t.co/dG1PK3ampN — RMNB (@rmnb) June 29, 2023

The Red Wings, who were eying Ryan Leonard at No. 9, shifted gears and went for an all-around talent …

With ninth overall selection in the #NHLDraft, the @DetroitRedWings select Nate Danielson from the @bdnwheatkings! pic.twitter.com/R0ZOYo0Fn5 — The WHL (@TheWHL) June 29, 2023

The Blues were pleasantly surprised with their 10th-overall selection …

🇸🇰 Dalibor Dvorský (F, 2005)

➡️St. Louis Blues (10th Overall) Two-way center, goal-scorer, great release especially on the power play, high compete level with a decent floor and ceiling that might still be underrated as of now, but will unveil in big style. #2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/WOmf1ABrp7 — Slovak Prospects (@SlovakJrHockey) June 29, 2023

The top-10 selections are ready to rock the NHL …