NHL Draft 2023: Twitter Reacts To Top 10 Overall Picks Rocking Nashville, Headlined by Connor Bedard

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
nhl draft twitter reacts top 10 picks (1)

Without any of the teams trading out of their position, the first 10 overall picks of Wednesday’s NHL Draft went off as scheduled in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here’s how the picks played out.

The Predators organization was prepared to put on a show …

Nashville proved it had street smarts …

Top prospect Connor Bedard looked ready for his moment …

Was anyone surprised by the first-overall selection? …

The top pick speaks …

Leo the Duck at No. 2 …

Adam Fantilli, a Michigan man, called the third overall pick a month ago …

The top trio …

The fourth-overall pick is going coast to coast …

The Canadiens’ fifth-round pick was not a no-name selection …

Grading the Coyotes’ sixth-overall selection …

Now that the Flyers used the seventh overall pick on a Russian under KHL contract for three seasons, how can the rebuilding franchise get possibly the second-best talent in the draft to North America soon? …

DC is receiving a tough guy with the eighth pick …

The Red Wings, who were eying Ryan Leonard at No. 9, shifted gears and went for an all-around talent …

The Blues were pleasantly surprised with their 10th-overall selection …

The top-10 selections are ready to rock the NHL …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top