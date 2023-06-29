In a move that surprised no one, the Chicago Blackhawks selected the best hockey prospect since Connor McDavid.

As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks selected the highly touted Western Hockey League (WHL) star, Connor Bedard, with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard had an exceptional season, leading the WHL in regular-season scoring with 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games. He continued his dominant performance in the playoffs, recording 10 goals and 10 assists in seven games.

The moment fans at the Salt Shed found out Connor Bedard was officially a member of the Chicago Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/0TbAriSmWB — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) June 28, 2023

An International Star

Bedard’s success wasn’t limited to club play, as he also made an impact on the international stage. He represented Canada at the summer world junior tournament, contributing four goals and eight points. He then went on to set a new Team Canada single-tournament scoring record at the 2023 World Junior Championship with nine goals and 23 points in seven games, helping Canada win gold. Bedard also became Canada’s all-time leading scorer at the world juniors during the tournament.

CONNOR BEDARD, WELCOME TO CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/z4scGfUZ4I — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 28, 2023

Absurd Numbers For Bedard

In total, Bedard accumulated a staggering 94 goals and 100 assists for 194 points in 78 games played, including WHL and international competitions. His performance ranks among the best draft-year performances in hockey history.

Blackhawks Are in Full Rebuild

The Blackhawks had a challenging season, finishing in the bottom three of the NHL standings with just 26 wins and 59 points. Their leading scorer, Max Domi, recorded 49 points, and only 11 players on the team surpassed the 20-point mark. However, the team’s struggles paid off as they secured a top-three spot in the draft lottery and ultimately won the right to select Bedard.

To provide support for their young phenom, the Blackhawks made a recent trade to acquire Taylor Hall from the Boston Bruins. Hall’s veteran presence should complement Bedard’s abilities and contribute to the team’s rebuilding efforts.

With Bedard’s exceptional talent and immediate impact potential, the Blackhawks have reason to be optimistic about the future as they look to bounce back from a difficult season.