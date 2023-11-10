Nick Saban began a partnership with Joe Agresti in 2013 to establish Dream Motor Group.

Saban is part of a group that acquired two Mercedes dealerships in a deal valued at $700 million.

Saban’s Dream Motor Group owns approximately 10 car dealerships.

Nick Saban is widely known for his coaching success. However, the Alabama coach is also making significant moves in the automotive industry. His journey from a gas-pumping youngster to a luxury car dealership tycoon reflects his strategic acumen beyond the football field. He has diversified his portfolio by investing in around ten car dealerships, and recently the company he established in 2013 acquired two more dealerships in a deal worth around $700 million.



The Formation of Dream Motor Group

Saban’s business partnership with Joe Agresti, began in 2013. It was then that the pair founded Dream Motor Group. Together, they’ve navigated the competitive landscape of car sales to establish a conglomerate that not only deals in volume but also in luxury.

The group’s strategy focuses on brand specialization, particularly with Mercedes-Benz, demonstrating a targeted approach to mastering and dominating the market segment they’ve chosen to lead.

Saban, one of the highest-paid coaches in college football is seems to be investing that hard-earned money well.

$700 Million Deal in the Luxury Car Market

In a landmark deal closing at $700 million, Saban’s Dream Motor Group has significantly bolstered its market presence by acquiring two Mercedes dealerships in the vibrant economic climate of South Florida.

This expansion seems to be a strategic move, since it capitalizes on Florida’s favorable franchise laws to amplify profits.

The acquisition is a statement of growth and ambition, showcasing the Dream Motor Group’s ability in identifying and seizing high-value opportunities.

Saban’s Ten Dealerships

Nick Saban’s ascent in the automotive industry mirrors his disciplined approach to college football coaching. Owning roughly ten car dealerships, Saban has leveraged his success in sports to build a considerable business empire.

The dealerships under his belt span several key American states, tapping into lucrative markets with high-end vehicle sales. This portfolio not only shows Saban’s business savvy but also his capacity to drive substantial employment, supporting over 500 employees across his establishments.

TheSportsDaily Commentary

Reflecting on Saban’s success, Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily, says, “Nick Saban’s expansion from a celebrated coach to a major car dealership owner reflects his sharp instinct for winning strategies both on and off the field. The Dream Motor Group’s impressive deal for the Florida Mercedes-Benz dealerships shows a commitment to strategic, high-stake business plays.

“With a portfolio that includes around ten dealerships selling some of the world’s most desirable cars, Saban’s drive for excellence proves he’s as adept at business negotiations as he is at securing championships.”