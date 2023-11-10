College Football

Nick Saban’s Dream Motor Group Acquire Two Mercedes Dealerships in Deal Worth $700 Million

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
nick saban
  • Nick Saban began a partnership with Joe Agresti in 2013 to establish Dream Motor Group.
  • Saban is part of a group that acquired two Mercedes dealerships in a deal valued at $700 million.
  • Saban’s Dream Motor Group owns approximately 10 car dealerships.

Nick Saban is widely known for his coaching success. However, the Alabama coach is also making significant moves in the automotive industry. His journey from a gas-pumping youngster to a luxury car dealership tycoon reflects his strategic acumen beyond the football field. He has diversified his portfolio by investing in around ten car dealerships, and recently the company he established in 2013 acquired two more dealerships in a deal worth around $700 million.

The Formation of Dream Motor Group

Saban’s business partnership with Joe Agresti, began in 2013. It was then that the pair founded Dream Motor Group. Together, they’ve navigated the competitive landscape of car sales to establish a conglomerate that not only deals in volume but also in luxury.

The group’s strategy focuses on brand specialization, particularly with Mercedes-Benz, demonstrating a targeted approach to mastering and dominating the market segment they’ve chosen to lead.

Saban, one of the highest-paid coaches in college football is seems to be investing that hard-earned money well.

$700 Million Deal in the Luxury Car Market

In a landmark deal closing at $700 million, Saban’s Dream Motor Group has significantly bolstered its market presence by acquiring two Mercedes dealerships in the vibrant economic climate of South Florida.

This expansion seems to be a strategic move, since it capitalizes on Florida’s favorable franchise laws to amplify profits.

The acquisition is a statement of growth and ambition, showcasing the Dream Motor Group’s ability in identifying and seizing high-value opportunities.

Saban’s Ten Dealerships

Nick Saban’s ascent in the automotive industry mirrors his disciplined approach to college football coaching. Owning roughly ten car dealerships, Saban has leveraged his success in sports to build a considerable business empire.

The dealerships under his belt span several key American states, tapping into lucrative markets with high-end vehicle sales. This portfolio not only shows Saban’s business savvy but also his capacity to drive substantial employment, supporting over 500 employees across his establishments.

TheSportsDaily Commentary

Reflecting on Saban’s success, Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily, says, “Nick Saban’s expansion from a celebrated coach to a major car dealership owner reflects his sharp instinct for winning strategies both on and off the field. The Dream Motor Group’s impressive deal for the Florida Mercedes-Benz dealerships shows a commitment to strategic, high-stake business plays.

“With a portfolio that includes around ten dealerships selling some of the world’s most desirable cars, Saban’s drive for excellence proves he’s as adept at business negotiations as he is at securing championships.”

Topics  
Alabama Crimson Tide College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF News
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
lane kiffin 3

Ole Miss Football: Should Lane Kiffin be Fired After Disturbing Rant at DeSanto Rollins About Player’s Mental Health Break?

Author image David Evans  •  15h
College Football
lane kiffin 2
Leaked Audio Emerges of Lane Kiffin Telling College Football Player on Mental Health Break to Show Up For ‘Work’ or Be Kicked Off Team
Author image David Evans  •  16h
College Football
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Alabama
Joe Burrow Says Buckeyes Can’t Claim Him: ‘Forget Ohio State, LSU is Where I Played Football!’
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 8 2023
College Football
rutgers ohio state purdue
Rutgers, Purdue & Ohio State Could Face NCAA Investigation After Michigan Provides Big Ten Evidence Over Signal Swapping Info
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 8 2023
College Football
michigan helmet
How Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings Compare to Sportsbooks’ Odds & AP Rankings
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 8 2023
College Football
corum stallions vacuums
Michigan Football: Fired Staffer Connor Stalions and Blake Corum Were Business Partners Selling Vacuum Cleaners
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 7 2023
College Football
jim harbaugh court
Jim Harbaugh Ready to Take Big Ten to Court in Michigan Sign-Stealing Investigation
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top