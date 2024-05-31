Nine Americans reach third round of 2024 French Open

We now know who the 32 players are left in the draw on the men’s side and women’s side of the 2024 French Open. Of the 32 men are four American men and five American women. The four American men left are all seeds. They are the 12th seed Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, California, the 14th seed and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul of Boca Raton, Florida, the 15th seed and 2023 United States Open semifinalist Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia, and the 27th seed Sebastian Korda of Bradenton, Florida. The five American women left are 2023 United States Open champion and third seed Coco Gauff of Atlanta, the 14th seed and 2017 United States Open finalist Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois, the 22nd seed Emma Navarro of Charleston, South Carolina, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and Peyton Stearns of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Biggest Upset

Of the nine Americans in round three, the player that developed the biggest upset was Stearns, who beat the 10th seed and 2022 French Open semifinalist Daria Kasatkina of Russia, 7-5, 6-2. Stearns broke Kasatkina six times in the match. Next up for Stearns is the rising Russian Mirra Andreeva.

Two Americans will face each other as Navarro plays Keys. In round two, Navarro beat 2012 French Open finalist Sara Errani of Italy 6-2, 7-5.

Kenin upset 21st seed Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3 in round two. Garcia was standing on the baseline when returning Kenin’s serve, and according to Martina Navratilova, gave Kenin a significant serving advantage, even though Kenin only had one ace. Next up for Kenin is Clara Tauson of Denmark, who upset 2017 French Open champion and ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in round two. Gauff meanwhile beat 2021 French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-3, 6-4 in round two and has 30th seed and 2024 Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the third round.

Look at the four seeded American men

Fritz, Paul, Shelton and Korda were favoured in round two and came away with the win. Next up for Fritz is Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia, Paul plays 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, Shelton faces the 21st seed and 2021 United States Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, and Korda faces 2023 Wimbledon champion and number three seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.