Tennis News and Rumors

Nine Americans reach third round of 2024 French Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Peyton Stearns

We now know who the 32 players are left in the draw on the men’s side and women’s side of the 2024 French Open. Of the 32 men are four American men and five American women. The four American men left are all seeds. They are the 12th seed Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, California, the 14th seed and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul of Boca Raton, Florida, the 15th seed and 2023 United States Open semifinalist Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia, and the 27th seed Sebastian Korda of Bradenton, Florida. The five American women left are 2023 United States Open champion and third seed Coco Gauff of Atlanta, the 14th seed and 2017 United States Open finalist Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois, the 22nd seed Emma Navarro of Charleston, South Carolina, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and Peyton Stearns of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Biggest Upset

Of the nine Americans in round three, the player that developed the biggest upset was Stearns, who beat the 10th seed and 2022 French Open semifinalist Daria Kasatkina of Russia, 7-5, 6-2. Stearns broke Kasatkina six times in the match. Next up for Stearns is the rising Russian Mirra Andreeva.

Two Americans will face each other as Navarro plays Keys. In round two, Navarro beat 2012 French Open finalist Sara Errani of Italy 6-2, 7-5.

Kenin upset 21st seed Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3 in round two. Garcia was standing on the baseline when returning Kenin’s serve, and according to Martina Navratilova, gave Kenin a significant serving advantage, even though Kenin only had one ace. Next up for Kenin is Clara Tauson of Denmark, who upset 2017 French Open champion and ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in round two. Gauff meanwhile beat 2021 French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-3, 6-4 in round two and has 30th seed and 2024 Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the third round.

Look at the four seeded American men

Fritz, Paul, Shelton and Korda were favoured in round two and came away with the win. Next up for Fritz is Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia, Paul plays 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, Shelton faces the 21st seed and 2021 United States Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, and Korda faces 2023 Wimbledon champion and number three seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina

Top 12 third round French Open matches

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
Nine Americans reach third round of 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
Nine best second round matches at 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 28 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbora Krejcikova
Thirteen first round upsets at the 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 28 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Sixteen Americans reach second round of 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 28 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Alexander Zverev is No.7 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings
Top five first round matches at 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 25 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning the 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top