Nino Niederreiter notches third career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Winnipeg Jets right winger Nino Niederreiter of Chur, Switzerland recorded his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-3 Jets win over the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

How did the hat trick happen?

Niederreiter scored Winnipeg’s first goal of the game at 7:31 of the second period after the Arizona Coyotes went up 2-0. Mason Appleton of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Josh Morrissey of Calgary, Alberta notched the assists. Niederreiter then tied the game at three goals apiece with two goals and 59 seconds left in the second period. He scored on the power-play from Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark and defenseman Neal Pionk of Omaha, Nebraska. Then with seven minutes and 16 seconds left in the third period, Niederreiter closed out the scoring. He scored from captain Adam Lowry of St. Louis, Missouri (who like Morrissey was raised in Calgary), and defenseman Brenden Dillon of New Westminster, British Columbia.

Niederreiter’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Niederreiter has five goals and four assists for nine points in 11 games. He is a +6 with six minutes, one power-play point, 31 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, 12 hits, and three giveaways.

Niederreiter’s two previous hat tricks

Niederreiter’s two prior National Hockey League hat tricks came while playing with the Minnesota Wild. Ironically both came against the Buffalo Sabres. The first on November 13, 2014 in a 6-3 Wild win, and the second on January 4, 2018, in a 6-2 Wild win.

Niederreiter is one of the greatest Swiss players ever

When it comes to the greatest Swiss player ever, Niederreiter leads in many categories. He leads all Swiss-born players in goals (210), even strength goals (161), and hits (1292). Niederreiter is also tied with Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland for the most game-winning goals by a Swiss-born player with 30.

Third in the Central

The Jets are third in the Central Division with 12 points. They have a record of five wins, four regulation losses, and two losses in extra time.

 

NHL News and Rumors Winnipeg Jets
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
