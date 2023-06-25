Featured

No Timetable Set For Aaron Judge Return From Toe Injury

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

It appears Yankee fans’ worst nightmare has come true

The severity of Aaron Judge’s toe injury has turned out to be worse than initially reported. On Saturday, the New York Yankees outfielder revealed that he had actually torn a ligament when he crashed through a wall at Dodger Stadium on June 4. Initially labeled as a sprain, the injury landed Judge on the injured list on June 6. He acknowledged that he still experiences pain in his foot when walking and is uncertain when he will be able to return to play this season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism about Judge’s return but refrained from providing a definitive timeline.

Boone Can’t Guarantee a 2023 Return for Judge

Boone stated, “That’s an absolute,” when asked if he could guarantee Judge’s return in 2023, but he clarified that he couldn’t make such assurances for any player. Judge’s injury deals a significant blow to his MVP candidacy and to the Yankees’ prospects for the 2023 season. Prior to the injury, Judge had an impressive batting line of .291/.404/.674. However, he no longer leads Major League Baseball in home runs or OPS, with his 19 home runs trailing behind five other players, including Shohei Ohtani. A NY doctor that has not treated Judge was asked what he would guess the potential timeline could be for his return.

Horrible Timing to Lose Judge

This is not the first time Judge has dealt with injury setbacks this year. He previously spent time on the injured list due to a hip injury, causing him to miss ten games in late April and early May. Without Judge in the lineup, the Yankees have struggled, posting an 11-16 record in the 27 games he has missed this season. The team has also faced recent struggles, losing six of their past eight games and currently holding the third position in the AL East with a 41-35 record. The timing is less than ideal as the AL East race and Wildcard race are about to heat up as the baseball season approaches the All-Star break. The Yanks currently sit 9.5 games back of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
bpxdumurohbl7lomsjcf

The US Set to Host Club World Cup Featuring 32-Teams in 2025

Author image Colin Lynch  •  22h
Featured
Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders
Assault Charges Against Raiders’ Davante Adams Dropped
Author image Colin Lynch  •  22h
Featured
ivvzmpkcvmxy6aobfxam
Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez Confirms Home Run Derby Entry at Home Field
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 24 2023
Featured
OBYKDLO6ZZHBJO2GPFWOD232GE
LSU Football Vacates 37 Total Wins, Basketball Also on Probation
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 22 2023
Featured
London-field-2-copy
MLB: Cubs and Cards Set to Faceoff This Weekend in London, How to Watch, Pitching matchups
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 22 2023
Featured
PatrickMahomesHouse_KC1
NFL: Inside Patrick Mahomes’ Missouri Ranch on the Market for $2.9 Million
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 22 2023
Featured
11mlb-score-arraez-top-kfmh-articleLarge
Major League Baseball: The .400 Chase is on For Marlins’ Luis Arraez
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top