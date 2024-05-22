Notable Wide Receivers Not at OTA’s

Like every offseason, certain wide receivers in the NFL are always angling for new contracts. This year is no different. However, the crop of names that have not reported to OTA’s (organized team activities) thus far is surprising. They make up some of the best up-and-coming wide receivers in the entire league. Whether it is to secure a long-term deal, to force their way out of a situation they are unhappy with, or avoid the franchise tag, these wide receivers are clearly disgruntled and could shake up the NFL landscape soon if they play their hands right. Without further adieu, here the three most prominent wide receivers who have skipped OTA’s so far this offseason.

Key Wide Receivers Who Have Not Reported to OTA’s

Brandon Aiyuk

Talks seem to have stagnated between the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk’s camp. Just weeks ago, John Lynch shared a promising update on the contract negotiations. Now, Aiyuk has been the subject of many trade rumors and has not even shown up to San Francisco OTA’s. Brandon Aiyuk is seeking a contract extension, but he and the organization are apparently not even close to reaching a new agreement.

Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins has been one of the most underrated receivers for the past few seasons. Part of that can be attributed to playing in Ja’Marr Chase’s shadow. However, quarterback, Joe Burrow has lobbied heavily for Higgins to return to Cincinnati. Since he has not agreed to the franchise tender the Bengals have tried to attach him to, he is currently ineligible to report to OTA’s. It is clear that Tee Higgins has no interest in playing under the franchise tag at this point in time. As a result, the Cincinnati Bengals may have no choice but to trade the star wide receiver.

Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton had a bounce-back year last season. After dealing with injuries the previous couple of seasons, he solidified himself as the Broncos’ most consistent target. However, the quarterback situation is still a mess in Denver and only time will tell if Bo Nix can finally remedy the issue at the signal caller position. For Sutton though, he is not getting any younger and is angling for a new contract. The Broncos have been reluctant to grant him a new deal and his discontent is evident by his absence at OTA’s. The Broncos may have a tough choice ahead of them when it comes to the former Pro-Bowl receiver.