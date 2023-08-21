The words, instant classic, are often overused after epic sporting events.

However, the new definition of instant classic is the men’s final of the Western & Southern Open, an epic matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

This match had everything.

To begin with, there was oppressive heat which both players were affected by at different points in the match.

Then, there were the tight sets, seemingly little separated the two players.

Points won: 🇪🇸 Alcaraz – 124

🇷🇸 Djokovic – 124 — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 21, 2023

This made for the most thrilling and longest ATP 1000 match in history, at just under 4 hours.

THREE HOURS AND FOURTY NINE MINUTES! DJOKOVIC, ALCARAZ, TAKE A BOW! INSANE MATCH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZyBjf95cuk — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 21, 2023

Both players had and lost match points; in the end, Djokovic seized the victory on his fifth championship point.

Alcaraz’s lost opportunity came in the second set when he could not defeat Djokovic in the tiebreaker.

He has been critiqued for starting slowly at his matches this week, but taking the first set from Djokovic was a great start.

Alcaraz’s biggest problem was losing two tiebreaks.

As Jim Courier who was commentating for Tennis Channel said, the tennis gods gave us a great one today.

It is actually a shame that one of these guys had to lose.

Djokovic added to his legendary stats and further fortifies his reputation as the greatest of all time.

Novak Djokovic new records after Cincinnati: • 95th career title (3rd most in Open Era) • 1069th career win (passes Lendl & Rafa Nadal for 3rd most in Open Era) • 39th Masters title • Oldest Cincinnati champion in history At age 36, the greatness never ends. pic.twitter.com/Nru3yHfS1M — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, tennis fans cannot help but wonder if the two will meet again at the U.S. Open.

Points won: 🇪🇸 Alcaraz – 124

🇷🇸 Djokovic – 124 — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 21, 2023

This rivalry is one we hope to have for years to come.

Djokovic. “This rivalry is just getting better and better. Carlos is incredible. Huge respect for him, so young”. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 21, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023