Novak Djokovic Escapes The Heat And Carlos Alcaraz To Win The Western & Southern Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Novak Djokovic

The words, instant classic, are often overused after epic sporting events.

However, the new definition of instant classic is the men’s final of the Western & Southern Open, an epic matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

This match had everything.

To begin with, there was oppressive heat which both players were affected by at different points in the match.

Then, there were the tight sets, seemingly little separated the two players.

This made for the most thrilling and longest ATP 1000 match in history, at just under 4 hours.

Both players had and lost match points; in the end, Djokovic seized the victory on his fifth championship point.

Alcaraz’s lost opportunity came in the second set when he could not defeat Djokovic in the tiebreaker.

He has been critiqued for starting slowly at his matches this week, but taking the first set from Djokovic was a great start.

Alcaraz’s biggest problem was losing two tiebreaks.

As Jim Courier who was commentating for Tennis Channel said, the tennis gods gave us a great one today.

It is actually a shame that one of these guys had to lose.

Djokovic added to his legendary stats and further fortifies his reputation as the greatest of all time.

Meanwhile, tennis fans cannot help but wonder if the two will meet again at the U.S. Open.

This rivalry is one we hope to have for years to come.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Arrow to top