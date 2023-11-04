Tennis News and Rumors

Novak Djokovic Outlasts Holger Rune To Advance To Semifinals Of Paris Masters


Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read


36-year-old Novak Djokovic continues to defeat next-generation tennis players.

In Friday’s quarterfinals at the Paris Masters, he evened up his head-to-head record at two each with 20-year-old Danish player Holger Rune.

Nothing about this victory was easy for Djokovic who was challenged every step of the way by Rune.

Rune’s 2023 campaign proved to be a disappointing one as he dealt with lingering injuries including one to his back limiting his preparation.

This could explain why Rune was cramping up at critical junctures in the match.

For his part, Djokovic somehow managed to overcome adversity from the crowd, his opponent, and his physical issues.

In the previous round, he admitted to dealing with stomach issues in Paris.

Djokovic will next face Andrey Rublev in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Rune-Boris Becker Partnership Is Off To A Good Start

Rune recently announced that teenage tennis legend Boris Becker would be working with him through the end of the season.

This seems like a good fit because Rune is on an upward trajectory at a very young age, and Becker can identify and help him at this critical stage of his career.

It is a small tennis world as Becker coached Djokovic nearly ten years ago.

Rune could face Djokovic again this season as he qualified for the first time for the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

Tennis News and Rumors

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

