Tennis News and Rumors

Novak Djokovic’s Golf Swing Is The Talk Of The Town At The Ryder Cup Exhibition

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Novak Djokovic

Do you wonder how athletes at the top of their game in one sport fare when they try another sport?

The Deion Sanders and Bo Jacksons of the world who excel at a high level in multiple sports are few and far between.

Djokovic is the greatest of all time to ever swing a tennis racquet.

There is no doubt or argument about it, but how would he fare on the golf course?

He showed off his skills at the Ryder Cup all-star exhibition, and spoiler alert: he looked very good.

The golf club worked fine, but at one point Djokovic reached for something more familiar.

I guess we should have expected this since we could see tennis racquets tucked in his golf bag when he was on the drving range.

He was a fan favorite on the links.

Some body language transcends tennis and fits right in on the golf course.

Solid ball striking is his forte.

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday, September 29 in Rome.

Djokovic is enjoying an extended break after winning the US Open earlier this month.

His next tennis tournament will be the Paris Masters which goes from October 30 to November 5.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Frances Tiafoe

Team World Continues To Dominate As 2023 Laver Cup Concludes On Sunday

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Maria Sakkari
Maria Sakkari Is The 2023 Guadalajara Open Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 23 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
FAA Frances Tiafoe
The Laver Cup’s Identity Crisis: Is It An Exhibition Or Competitive Event?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 23 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Rafa Serena Roger
Tennis Fans Show That They Miss Serena, Rafa, and Roger
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 23 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Maria Sakkari
Maria Sakkari Reaches Guadalajara Open Final For Second Straight Year
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Laver Cup
Three Highlights From Day 1 Session 1 Of Laver Cup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Rafael Nadal Expresses Interest To Become Next Real Madrid President
Rafael Nadal Expresses Interest In Becoming Next Real Madrid President
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top