In case you missed it, the AFC North is the most competitive division in the NFL.

It is the only division where every team is over .500, and only two games separate the four teams.

The Baltimore Ravens lead the pack at 7-2, while the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers are all 5-3.

Ravens 7-2.

Steelers 5-3.

Browns 5-3.

Bengals 5-3. Only division with all teams 2+ games over. 500. Best division in football. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 6, 2023

November is the month when a team can separate itself because each team plays two divisional foes during the month.

Every team is on a winning streak, but the two hottest teams at the moment are the Ravens and the Bengals.

Both teams have four-game winning streaks.

Remember the offseason uncertainty with Lamar Jackson and the early season injury to Joe Burrow?

Those are distant memories as both quarterbacks are playing great football right now.

The Browns have dealt with injuries but still manage to continue to win.

And the Steelers who many media analysts have critiqued on offense also are keeping pace with the rest.

If the NFL season ended today the entire AFC North would make the playoffs. 1. Chiefs (7-2)

2. Ravens (7-2)

3. Jaguars (6-2)

4. Dolphins (6-3)

5. Steelers (5-3)

6. Browns (5-3)

7. Bengals (5-3) pic.twitter.com/odHeH6RuJ3 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 6, 2023

Here are the upcoming games to watch in November.

1. Week 10: Cleveland at Baltimore

The Ravens won a one-sided game over the Browns in Cleveland in Week 4 by the score of 28-3, but Deshaun Watson is back, and the Browns offense is beginning to rebound from its injuries.

Another interesting matchup with be the Browns defense which has played better each week against Lamar Jackson and his offensive weapons including former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. who turned 31 yesterday and capped it off with a touchdown.

Odell Beckham Jr. Today -5 catches

-56 yards

-1 Touchdown I’d say that’s a pretty successful Birthday. pic.twitter.com/kngN8KMK3S — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) November 5, 2023

2. Week 11: Pittsburgh at Cleveland

There is no rest for the weary as the Browns take on the Steelers in Week 11.

The Browns lost to the Steelers in Week 2 by the score of 26-22.

This is always a heated rivalry no matter how the teams are performing each season, but this year it will be even more contentious.

The Steelers will have to deal with Deshaun Watson’s long ball to Amari Cooper.

.@deshaunwatson with a STRIKE to Amari for 59 yds 😱#ARIvsCLE on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/xGJWKG29bI — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 5, 2023

3. Week 11: Cincinnati at Baltimore

The Ravens defeated Cincinnati in Week 2.

Both of these teams are among the best in the NFL right now so this will be an exciting game.

This is a Thursday night football game airing on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Week 12: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

The Steelers and Bengals have not played each other yet this season.

Week 12 is the first game, and Week 16 is the second.

Let’s have a victory Monday #Ravensflock

Great win, but a BIG two games coming. As it stands all four AFC North teams would make the playoffs 💪

Browns D is legit

Bengals look good, again

Steelers have a pact with the devil. pic.twitter.com/eNii6Mgd43 — UK Ravens (@UKRavens) November 6, 2023

Get your popcorn ready NFL fans, November is a great month, especially for the AFC North.