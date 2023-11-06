NFL News and Rumors

November Is Going To Be A Blockbuster Month For AFC North Football

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
AFC North

In case you missed it, the AFC North is the most competitive division in the NFL.

It is the only division where every team is over .500, and only two games separate the four teams.

The Baltimore Ravens lead the pack at 7-2, while the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers are all 5-3.

November is the month when a team can separate itself because each team plays two divisional foes during the month.

Every team is on a winning streak, but the two hottest teams at the moment are the Ravens and the Bengals.

Both teams have four-game winning streaks.

Remember the offseason uncertainty with Lamar Jackson and the early season injury to Joe Burrow?

Those are distant memories as both quarterbacks are playing great football right now.

The Browns have dealt with injuries but still manage to continue to win.

And the Steelers who many media analysts have critiqued on offense also are keeping pace with the rest.

Here are the upcoming games to watch in November.

1. Week 10: Cleveland at Baltimore

The Ravens won a one-sided game over the Browns in Cleveland in Week 4 by the score of 28-3, but Deshaun Watson is back, and the Browns offense is beginning to rebound from its injuries.

Another interesting matchup with be the Browns defense which has played better each week against Lamar Jackson and his offensive weapons including former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. who turned 31 yesterday and capped it off with a touchdown.

2. Week 11: Pittsburgh at Cleveland

There is no rest for the weary as the Browns take on the Steelers in Week 11.

The Browns lost to the Steelers in Week 2 by the score of 26-22.

This is always a heated rivalry no matter how the teams are performing each season, but this year it will be even more contentious.

The Steelers will have to deal with Deshaun Watson’s long ball to Amari Cooper.

3. Week 11: Cincinnati at Baltimore

The Ravens defeated Cincinnati in Week 2.

Both of these teams are among the best in the NFL right now so this will be an exciting game.

This is a Thursday night football game airing on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Week 12: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

The Steelers and Bengals have not played each other yet this season.

Week 12 is the first game, and Week 16 is the second.

Get your popcorn ready NFL fans, November is a great month, especially for the AFC North.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Bengals Browns NFL News and Rumors Ravens Steelers
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
