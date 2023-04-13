College Football

Ohio State Football: Injured QB Devin Brown Ruled Out Of Spring Game; Buckeyes Hot On Recruiting Trail

Jeff Hawkins
Ohio State football fans are disappointed. 

Quarterback Devin Brown suffered an injury and was ruled out of Saturday’s spring game at Ohio Stadium, nixing a head-to-head matchup against Kyle McCord.  

While most fans were eager to see the top two quarterbacks in line to replace CJ Stroud, they will be forced to wait.

Devin Brown: ‘Minor Speed Bump’

Brown, who is battling McCord for the starting role next season, reportedly underwent a procedure on a finger of his throwing hand. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who is spearheading a hot recruiting department, said Brown likely will not miss much time.

Brown “will be throwing again real soon,” Day said, as reported by 247Sports.com.

Regarding his offseason workouts, Day was confident Brown “should have pretty much a full summer” after his finger recovers.

“Minor speed bump,” Brown tweeted Wednesday. “More determined than ever!”

Through the opening spring practices, neither Brown nor McCord made any significant separation. McCord has paid his dues, serving as the Buckeyes’ QB2 since losing out to Stroud in 2021. The former five-star recruit knows the system and believes it’s his time.

Brown, a 2022 top-50 recruit, is more of a dual-threat QB who will continue to battle McCord throughout pre-season workouts.

 Buckeyes Overcome Michigan in Recruiting Rankings 

Ohio State fans are elated.

With Wednesday’s commitment of four-star linebacker Payton Pierce, the No. 2 Buckeyes surged past Big Ten-rival Michigan in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings. 

With 10 commitments in the 2023 class, the Buckeyes appear poised to soon add more star power. Day is set to welcome an impressive parade of potential players for Saturday’s Scarlet vs. Gray game. 

Here is a look at three of the top targets scheduled to be at the Horseshoe: 

  • Aaron Scott, a four-star defensive back. 
  • Bryce West, a four-star cornerback. 
  • Damarion Witten, a four-star tight end. 

West and Witten are teammates at Glenville (Ohio) and could come as a package deal. The duo is also being recruited by the Wolverines.

Could they commit to the Buckeyes on Saturday?

College Football Ohio State Buckeyes
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
