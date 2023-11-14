In college football, the battle for supremacy extends beyond the field, encapsulating the hearts of fans nationwide. Contrary to Jim Harbaugh’s recent assertion, it appears that Ohio State, not Michigan, has emerged as America’s Team.

Harbugh States Michigan Has to be America’s Team

Harbaugh, during a press conference, confidently stated, “Michigan has gotta be America’s team. America loves a team that beats the odds, beats adversity, overcomes what the naysayers and critics, the so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kind of team.”

This statement comes at a time when Harbaugh himself is serving a sideline ban issued by the Big Ten, with Michigan undergoing an investigation for alleged sign-stealing.

Data Shows 6% of Fans’ Favorite College Football Team is Ohio State

Despite this backdrop of controversy, Harbaugh’s words have not swayed public opinion. Data paints a clear picture: Ohio State is the nation’s top choice. With a storied history of triumphs and a robust support system, including endorsements from celebrated figures like LeBron James, the Buckeyes command a leading position in college sports fans’ preferences.

A recent study by Morning Consult shows that 6% of college football fans listed the Ohio State Buckeyes as their favorite team. Meanwhile, Michigan languishes behind with 3% of fans saying they are their favorite college football program.

This put them behind Georgia (4%) and Notre Dame (4%), while tying them with Alabama, Penn State, and Texas.

Ohio State’s influence is further enhanced by its consistent high rankings and the star power of its supporters. It’s not just about the victories; it’s the overall impact of the Buckeyes that captivates audiences, a fact that is reflected in the allegiance of their vast fan base.