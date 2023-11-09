The Ole Miss football community is at a crossroads after a leaked audio clip revealed head coach Lane Kiffin’s severe reprimand of player DeSanto Rollins for taking a mental health break. The incident raises serious questions about Kiffin’s future with the team and the university’s stance on mental health. Let’s take a look at Kiffin’s contract and buyout to see if that’s an option for the Rebels.

The Ole Miss football program is embroiled in controversy following the leak of an audio recording in which head coach Lane Kiffin harshly addresses player DeSanto Rollins’ mental health break. In the recording, Kiffin equates team participation to job attendance and threatens to dismiss Rollins for his absence. Rollins’ lawsuit against Kiffin and the university alleges racial and sexual discrimination, along with a failure to accommodate his mental health struggles.

Lane Kiffin Contract & Salary

Lane Kiffin’s contract with Ole Miss, was extended in November 2022, with a base pay escalating to $9 million by 2026. This salary puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

However, the recent controversy has put his lucrative deal under scrutiny. Could Ole Miss fire Kiffin with his substantial buyout clause for his mental rant at DeSanto Rollins? Would they even have to pay his buyout or would his firing be “with cause”? Let’s take a closer look.

Lane Kiffin Salary

Lane Kiffin’s base salary for 2023 is $8.75 million, but it increases over the next few years. Here’s how that breaks down:

2023: $8,750,000

2024: $8,850,000

2025: $9,000,000

2026: $9,000,000

In addition to his base salary, Kiffin has the opportunity to make millions in incentives.

Incentives

$250,000 for remaining employed by Dec. 31, 2023

for remaining employed by Dec. 31, 2023 $150,000 for remaining employed by Dec. 31, 2024

for remaining employed by Dec. 31, 2024 $150,000 for each win over an SEC opponent beginning with the fifth SEC win of the regular season

for each win over an SEC opponent beginning with the fifth SEC win of the regular season $100,000 for each regular season, non-conference victory over a Power-5 opponent

for each regular season, non-conference victory over a Power-5 opponent $150,000 to participate in the SEC title game

to participate in the SEC title game $400,000 to win the SEC title game

to win the SEC title game $50,000 to participate in the Birmingham or Independence Bowl

to participate in the Birmingham or Independence Bowl $100,000 to participate in the Gator, Tampa, Music City, Texas, Liberty, Charlotte, Las Vegas Bowl

to participate in the Gator, Tampa, Music City, Texas, Liberty, Charlotte, Las Vegas Bowl $125,000 to participate in the Citrus Bowl

to participate in the Citrus Bowl $250,000 to participate in the Sugar, Rose, Cotton, Orange, Fiesta, or Peach Bowl when those bowls are not a CFP semifinal game

to participate in the Sugar, Rose, Cotton, Orange, Fiesta, or Peach Bowl when those bowls are not a CFP semifinal game $500,000 to participate in a CFP semifinal game

to participate in a CFP semifinal game $750,000 to win a CFP semifinal game

to win a CFP semifinal game $1,000,000 to win the National Championship

to win the National Championship $50,000 to win the SEC Coach of the Year award

to win the SEC Coach of the Year award $100,000 to win the National Coach of the Year award

to win the National Coach of the Year award $100,000 for a single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 950-974

for a single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 950-974 $150,000 for an APR above 975

for an APR above 975 $50,000 bonus for selling more than 30,000 season tickets

bonus for selling more than 30,000 season tickets Additional $50,000 bonuses for surpassing season ticket sales of 35,000, 37,500, and 40,000 thresholds

Lane Kiffin Buyout

Mississippi state law limits university staff contracts to four years, but it’s believed that Ole Miss used their athletic foundation to extend Kiffin’s contract beyond this term, though details remain undisclosed. If Kiffin’s contract is indeed guaranteed through 2026, his buyout at the end of this year would be approximately $27 million if he is terminated without cause.

If his contract extends to an eight-year term, the buyout could increase by an estimated $36-40 million. This financial implication is significant, as it would impact the university’s budget and resources.

However, the leaked audio could potentially constitute a “cause” for termination, which may affect the buyout terms. Generally, this mean any buyout would not need to be paid.

The decision to fire a coach for cause is complex and would depend on the specific terms of Kiffin’s contract, which likely includes provisions for behavior that damages the university’s reputation. The leaked conversation may fall under such a provision, making the potential for a “for cause” firing a subject of debate.

This leaked audio has not only sparked a conversation about Kiffin’s conduct but also about the financial ramifications of his potential departure. With such a high-stakes decision, Ole Miss must weigh the ethical considerations against the financial and contractual obligations.